Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Bounced back in Vegas after Stars snapped their 19-game point streak. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. Fastest team to 200 goals since 2005-06 Senators. (3)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Best defensive team in the East by a large margin. (2)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Hedman at 50 points, on pace for career-high 84. (5)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews on 59-goal pace. (4)
6. Minnesota Wild. Absorbed 6-2 home drubbing from Panthers. (6)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins. No. 87 gets No. 500 vs. Flyers. (7)
8. Calgary Flames. Eight-game win streak takes Pacific lead. (10)
9. New York Rangers. Shesterkin's Vezina case: 23-5-3, 2.05/.938 (8)
10. Washington Capitals. Home record hurting drive to stay near top of Metro. (11)
11. St. Louis Blues. Playoff teams can't lose to Montreal. Ever. (12)
12. Boston Bruins. Bettman should have added games on Marchand for a foolish appeal. (14)
13. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel's first two games: 0-1-1 record, one assist, two shots, minus-1. (13)
14. Nashville Predators. Host Lightning outdoors in Stadium Series next Saturday. (9)
The @NHL unveils rendering for 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/gRgQE0rcCa— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2022
15. Edmonton Oilers. Whopper roadie this week: Tampa, Florida, Carolina. (17)
16. Dallas Stars. Pulled out 1-0 shootout win in Chicago. (16).
17. Los Angeles Kings. Huge surprise to be five points back of Pacific lead. (15)
18. Winnipeg Jets. Playing better and still only five out of wild-card. (19)
19. Anaheim Ducks. Getzlaf with just three goals on 83 shots. (18)
20. Vancouver Canucks. Does Miller stay or does he go? (22)
21. Detroit Red Wings. Seider rates edge in Calder race over Raymond or Zegras. (23)
22. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sabres there Sunday, and have lost five of last six visits. (21)
23. San Jose Sharks. With two wins in 10 games, have slipped to 7th in Pacific. (20)
24. New York Islanders. Missing the Coliseum: Only 10-10-3 in UBS Arena. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury sweepstakes is most interesting item left in season. (25)
26. Ottawa Senators. Strong third period suffocated Sabres. (26)
27. Buffalo Sabres. One goal in two recent losses to Ottawa is hard to explain. (29)
28. Philadelphia Flyers. Ristolainen says he's not thinking a bit about trade deadline. (27)
29. New Jersey Devils. Hughes still a point a game guy (30 in 30 games). (28)
30. Seattle Kraken. McCann is first in team history to 20 goals. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. Minus-72 goal differential is worst in the West by 25. Yikes. (31)
32. Montreal Canadiens. Nine wins in 49 games, minus-84 goal differential. Double yikes. (32)