Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

17. Los Angeles Kings. Huge surprise to be five points back of Pacific lead. (15)

18. Winnipeg Jets. Playing better and still only five out of wild-card. (19)

19. Anaheim Ducks. Getzlaf with just three goals on 83 shots. (18)

20. Vancouver Canucks. Does Miller stay or does he go? (22)

21. Detroit Red Wings. Seider rates edge in Calder race over Raymond or Zegras. (23)

22. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sabres there Sunday, and have lost five of last six visits. (21)

23. San Jose Sharks. With two wins in 10 games, have slipped to 7th in Pacific. (20)

24. New York Islanders. Missing the Coliseum: Only 10-10-3 in UBS Arena. (24)

25. Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury sweepstakes is most interesting item left in season. (25)

26. Ottawa Senators. Strong third period suffocated Sabres. (26)