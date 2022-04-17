Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Colorado Avalanche. Are 9-0-1 in last 10, won 8 straight to top amazing Presidents' Trophy race. (1)

2. Florida Panthers. Two points behind Avs: Nine straight wins at home and overall. (2)

3. Carolina Hurricanes. Blanked by ex-mate Nedeljkovic despite 44-20 bulge in shots vs. Wings. (3)

4. New York Rangers. Still have real shot to catch 'Canes. (5)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews joins Gilmour and Sittler as franchise's only 100-point men. (4)

6. Calgary Flames. Never discount a team with a plus-72 goal differential. (6)

7. Minnesota Wild. Packed schedule has 13 games in season's final 22 days. (10)

8. St. Louis Blues. Tarasenko was playing NHL '22 in win over Sabres. (11)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Are they worn down or just bored waiting for playoffs to start? (7)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Selfish cross-check by Malkin earns four-game suspension. (9)

11. Boston Bruins. Back to wild card after three straight losses. (8)

12. Edmonton Oilers. Strong shutout win in Nashville. (12)

13. Washington Capitals. Samsonov won't keep them afloat in goal in playoffs. (14)

14. Nashville Predators. Josi up to 68 assists, 87 points. (13)

15. Dallas Stars. Now only two ahead of Vegas with one game in hand. (16)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

16. Los Angeles Kings. Loss of Doughty for stretch is a huge negative. (15)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Here they come on playoff prowl: 7-1-1 in last nine. (17)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Hughes dumped Eichel, grabbed puck, scored OT winner. (18)

19. New York Islanders. RIP Mike Bossy, one of the greatest natural goal scorers ever. (19)

20. Winnipeg Jets. Got out of Manitoba before April blizzard hit. Yeesh. (20)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Opened three-game California trip Saturday in LA. (21)

22. Anaheim Ducks. Emotional embrace for Getzlaf with old mate Perry after OT loss to Lightning. (23)

23. San Jose Sharks. Went 0-3-3 over first six games in April. (22)

24. Detroit Red Wings. Ahead of Sabres but brutal week ahead: Florida (2), Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. (24)

25. Buffalo Sabres. "Power play" shows huge promise as No. 1 pick makes his debut. (25)

26. Ottawa Senators. Tkachuk looking to join Norris as 30-goal men. (27)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Gave retiring voice Pat Foley shootout win in last game at the mic. (26)

28. New Jersey Devils. Hughes shut down for the season with knee issue. (30)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. Ristolainen entered weekend with two goals, minus-9 rating in 66 games. (28)

30. Seattle Kraken. Matty Beniers, Power's Michigan teammate, makes it NHL debuts for Nos. 1-2 of the '21 draft. (29)

31. Montreal Canadiens. Price makes long-awaited return in loss to Isles. (31)

32. Arizona Coyotes. Run for the bus: Lost five straight and outscored, 29-6. (32)

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.