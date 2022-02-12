Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Tight win over Bolts might have been Cup final preview. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. No rust in impressive 6-0 win at Boston. (2)
3. Florida Panthers. Return from 15-day break Wednesday in Carolina. (3)
4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Campbell's save percentage since Dec. 1 is .893. Hmmm. (4)
5. Tampa Bay Lightning. Two-year extension for Maroon, who has won three straight Cups. (5)
6. Minnesota Wild. Foligno up to 17 goals but gets two-game ban for kneeing in Winnipeg. (6)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins. As Crosby goes for 500, Malkin hits Covid list. (7)
8. New York Rangers. Massive season in net for Shesterkin. (8)
9. Nashville Predators. Josi leads team with 46 points in 45 games from the blue line. (9)
10. Calgary Flames. Markstrom up to eight shutouts after blanking Vegas. (14)
11. Washington Capitals. Trip to Nashville Tuesday might be game of the week. (12)
12. St. Louis Blues. Gave up five in third in home clunker vs. Devils. (11)
13. Vegas Golden Knights. All eyes awaiting Eichel return. (10)
14. Boston Bruins. Marchand was lucky it was only six games. And he's appealing? (13)
15. Los Angeles Kings. Host Oilers Tuesday after 13 days off. (15)
16. Dallas Stars. Open home-and-home with Avs on Super Sunday. (18).
17. Edmonton Oilers. Win for Woodcroft in debut after Tippett's firing. (16)
18. Anaheim Ducks. Lost at home to Kraken in return from break. (17)
19. Winnipeg Jets. Shutout win over Wild in Central grudge match. (21)
20. San Jose Sharks. Host Oilers Monday in first game in 13 days. (19)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Near locks in OT, as Sabres found out. (25)
22. Vancouver Canucks. Burned for five by Islanders in first period. (20)
23. Detroit Red Wings. Verbeek graduates from Motown to GM role in Anaheim (23)
24. New York Islanders. Erupted for three in 31 seconds vs. Canucks. (23)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Cubs' assistant GM Greenberg interviews for GM job. (24)
26. Ottawa Senators. Murray a 2-0 loser in first reunion vs. Penguins (27)
27. Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux-to-Avs rumors percolating. (28)
28. New Jersey Devils. Consecutive seven-goal games out of the break. (26)
29. Buffalo Sabres. Get UPL back up here. Stat. (29)
30. Seattle Kraken. Still looking for saves. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. A 5,000-seat home? Sounds absurd. (31)
32. Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis has had instant impact with Caufield. (32)