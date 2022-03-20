Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Awaiting their go-for-the-Cup move. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. Went all in to land Giroux. (3)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Closing in on extension with Kotkaniemi. (2)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stealth move to overpay for Hawks' Hagel with term on his deal. (4)
5. Calgary Flames. Only goal Sabres scored on Markstrom in two games was when he handed them OT winner. (5)
6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Put Kallgren in net instead of Mrazek and he got first two NHL wins. Imagine that. (7)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Still wondering what they do with Letang as pending UFA. (6)
8. Boston Bruins. Big move for Ducks' Lindholm while chasing down Leafs. (9)
9. New York Rangers. Loss to Isles another inconsistent sign. (8)
10. St. Louis Blues. Tarasenko moves into Top 5 on franchise scoring list. (10)
11. Washington Capitals. Four straight wins, including shootout over Canes. (12)
12. Minnesota Wild. Trying to hold of Nashville in Central. (11)
13. Nashville Predators. Jeannot will get some Calder Trophy love. (13)
14. Los Angeles Kings. Concern growing over Doughty injury. (14)
15. Edmonton Oilers. Should have fired Tippett far sooner than they did. (16)
16. Dallas Stars. Only a matter of time before they pass Vegas. (15)
17. Vegas Golden Knights. Relief as Eichel misses one period after shot to arm and returns Saturday. (17)
18. Vancouver Canucks. Will be on back-to-back Sunday vs. Sabres. (18)
19. Winnipeg Jets. Not nearly as tough at home as in the past. (20)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Burned by Caps in 7-2 home loss. (21)
21. New York Islanders. Lamoriello could be busy at deadline. (23)
22. Anaheim Ducks. Lindholm, Deslauriers are dealt. Who else goes? (19)
23. San Jose Sharks. Got eight-year extension done with Hertl. (22)
24. Detroit Red Wings. Shutout win in Vancouver after giving up seven in Edmonton. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Wonder what Toews, Kane think of this rebuild. (25)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Huge bounceback win in Calgary. (26)
27. Ottawa Senators. Don't have as many good prospects as Sabres. (27)
28. New Jersey Devils. Gave up 12 goals in few two games of Western Canada trip. (28)
29. Arizona Coyotes. March: 6-1, NHL-high 5.29 goals per game. (30)
30. Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux's 1,000th turns out to be his finale. (29)
31. Montreal Canadiens. Price returned to practice Saturday. (32)
32. Seattle Kraken. Giordano leads big selloff. (31)