Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Carolina Hurricanes. A 9-0 start says otherwise but it's still hard to trust Andersen in goal for the long term. (2)
2. Florida Panthers. Two goals on 21 shots in first 10 games for Reinhart. That will improve. (1)
3. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid ends Goal of the Year race early with 1-on-4 tally vs. Rangers. (5)
CONNOR. MCDAVID.WHAT. A. GOAL. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ujq0WeMSbw— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2021
4. St. Louis Blues. About the quietest 7-1-1 start you'll see. Look solid. (6)
5. Washington Capitals. Already have four OT losses. (3)
6. Calgary Flames. Push for Eichel shows they feel they're not good enough. (4)
7. New York Rangers. Overly reliant on Shesterkin, who's at 1.85/.943. (7)
8. Winnipeg Jets. Connor with 16 points in 10 games. (12)
9. Toronto Maple Leafs. Coming to KeyBank next Saturday night for first time since Feb. 16, 2020. (20)
10. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov feeling the pressure with one goal in first nine games. (8)
Eichel, 25, exits the Sabres having experienced zero playoff games in six seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2015.
11. Philadelphia Flyers. Hart, Jones getting the job done in net. (9)
12. Tampa Bay Lightning. Cheap hit by Sergachev on Leafs' Marner gets two-game ban. (11)
13. Vegas Golden Knights. So how is this $92 million "Jack Cap" going to work when everyone is healthy? (17)
14. Boston Bruins. Bergeron pours in first four-goal night of Hall of Fame career. (18)
15. New York Islanders. Huge to be 4-2-2 with five left on 13-game trip before new arena opens. (19)
16. Pittsburgh Penguins. Covid issues take out Crosby and Sullivan. (14)
17. Columbus Blue Jackets. Oblique issue puts Laine out 4-6 weeks. (16)
18. San Jose Sharks. Still can't believe how bad Hertl made Dahlin look on 1-on-1 goal. (15)
19. Anaheim Ducks. Love young core. Good call to not break it up for Eichel. (25)
20. Los Angeles Kings. Four straight Ws as Iafallo singes Sabres late in third, burns Devils in OT. (30)
Alex Iafallo buries one in OT!!!!!#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/O01iMQDsXD— LA Kings (@LAKings) November 6, 2021
21. Seattle Kraken. Fun team. Spectacular arena. Great new addition to NHL. (21)
22. Nashville Predators. Will make Rinne first player to get a number in the rafters. (27)
Nine days, four games, three losses, one win, one franchise/league-shaking trade. There's your synopsis of the Sabres' road trip.
23. Colorado Avalanche. Just 4-4-1 with negative goal differential. What gives? (23)
24. Buffalo Sabres. Defenseless in Seattle. Ugly finish to long trip. (10)
25. Dallas Stars. Seguin is only player with more than two goals. (24)
26. New Jersey Devils. Battling hard without Hughes. (26)
27. Detroit Red Wings. Lot of hope with kids like Raymond and Seider. (13)
28. Ottawa Senators. Great call to name Tkachuk the captain. It's his team. (28)
29. Vancouver Canucks. Just 1-4 at home after loss to Preds. (22)
30. Montreal Canadiens. Had even more misery than Sabres on the West Coast. (29)
31. Chicago Blackhawks. Disgrace off the ice and a disgrace on it. (31)
32. Arizona Coyotes. There's tanking and there's an 0-10-1 start. Yikes. (32)