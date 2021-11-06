Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

9. Toronto Maple Leafs. Coming to KeyBank next Saturday night for first time since Feb. 16, 2020. (20)

10. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov feeling the pressure with one goal in first nine games. (8)

'Vegas Baby:' Jack Eichel exits Sabres in latest blockbuster move by GM Kevyn Adams Eichel, 25, exits the Sabres having experienced zero playoff games in six seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2015.

11. Philadelphia Flyers. Hart, Jones getting the job done in net. (9)

12. Tampa Bay Lightning. Cheap hit by Sergachev on Leafs' Marner gets two-game ban. (11)

13. Vegas Golden Knights. So how is this $92 million "Jack Cap" going to work when everyone is healthy? (17)

14. Boston Bruins. Bergeron pours in first four-goal night of Hall of Fame career. (18)

15. New York Islanders. Huge to be 4-2-2 with five left on 13-game trip before new arena opens. (19)

16. Pittsburgh Penguins. Covid issues take out Crosby and Sullivan. (14)

17. Columbus Blue Jackets. Oblique issue puts Laine out 4-6 weeks. (16)

18. San Jose Sharks. Still can't believe how bad Hertl made Dahlin look on 1-on-1 goal. (15)