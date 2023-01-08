Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Getting to 30 wins in 38 games is fastest run in NHL since 1929-30. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Rangers halted win streak at 11 games and point streak at 17. (2)

3. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel scores five minutes into first game in nearly a month. (5)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner's All-Star nod an easy choice in midst of his best season. (3)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Best team no one on this side of the border talks about is here Thursday. (9)

6. Dallas Stars. Can't be getting shut out in Anaheim. (4)

7. New York Rangers. Looks like they're going to blow by Devils for second in Metro. (11)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Cooper chafed by penalties team took in loss at Winnipeg. (8)

9. New Jersey Devils. The fade is on and they'll struggle to stay in Metro's top 3. (7)

10. Minnesota Wild. Climbed into top three in Central. (15)

11. Washington Capitals. Thompson made sure to rent space in Ovi's power-play office. (10)

12. Seattle Kraken. In town Tuesday and are 3-0 vs. Sabres with 17-7 bulge in goals. (18)

13. Los Angeles Kings. That negative goal differential remains a red flag. (6)

14. Calgary Flames. Huberdeau a massive disappointment with only 26 points. (17)

15. Buffalo Sabres. January has to be about making hay at home. (19)

16. New York Islanders. Sabres hit weekend with five games in hand over them in wild-card chase. (12)

17. Pittsburgh Penguins. Rolled snake eyes in Vegas after loss in Fenway. (13)

18. Nashville Predators. Beat Canes and Caps to get to 6-1-2 over last nine. (24)

19. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon back but champs remain outside of playoffs. (14)

20. Edmonton Oilers. Just 10-11-1 at home as lack of depth is clearly obvious. (16)

21. St. Louis Blues. Pulled out shootout win in Toronto. (20)

22. Ottawa Senators. Sabres managed just one goal in each of their two visits. Odd. (23)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Odd decision to leave Vrana on waivers. (21)

24. Florida Panthers. Team Average with 40 points in 40 games. (22)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Hughes has only one goal but has piled up 30 assists in 34 games. (25)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Moving in on .500 with four-game winning streak. (28)

27. Arizona Coyotes. Closed 0-4 roadie with shutout loss in Chicago. (26)

28. Montreal Canadiens. Six straight losses, 1-8-1 in last 10. (27)

29. San Jose Sharks. Meier up to 23 goals in 40 games. (29)

30. Anaheim Ducks. Easily the best of bottom six over last 10 games at 5-4-1. (30)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Have NHL-low two road wins nearly at halfway mark of season. (31)

32. Chicago Blackhawks. Nine wins in 38 games is a prime tankapalooza. (32)