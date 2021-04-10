Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

11. Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele with 31 assists, 46 points in 40 games. (11)

12. Boston Bruins. Should feel comfy with games in hand and six more left vs. Sabres. (14)

13. Minnesota Wild. First-rounder vs. Vegas or Colorado will be must-see TV. (12)

14. Nashville Predators. Saros (2.19/.930) has them in playoff spot. (15)

15. Montreal Canadiens. After OT winner in debut, Staal with no points and minus-4 rating in next two games. (13)

16. New York Rangers. Snapped Isles' five-game home winning streak. (17)

17. St. Louis Blues. Huge bouncebacks: Win over Vegas, 9-1 pounding of Wild. (19)

18. Arizona Coyotes. Destroyed in opener of two-game set in Vegas. (16)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. That minus-25 goal differential isn't just against the Rangers. (21)

20. Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat first on the club to 20 goals. (18)