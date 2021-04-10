Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs. At 10-0 in net, Campbell feels like a Ken Dryden revelation, circa 1971. (6)
2. Colorado Avalanche. Johansson blanks Ducks for first NHL shutout. (1)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Allowed just two goals in winning three straight. (4)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Can they pull off 2020-style deadline magic? (2)
5. Washington Capitals. Another 20-goal season for Ovechkin on the road to catching Dionne for No. 5. (3)
6. Florida Panthers. Two-game showdown in Tampa starts Thursday. (5)
7. Vegas Golden Knights. Had 4-0 lead after nine minutes in cruise past Coyotes. (7)
8. New York Islanders. Huge move by Lamoriello to deal for Devils' Palmieri and Zajac. (9)
9. Pittsburgh Penguins. After three-point night, Crosby vs. Devils: 78 points in 70 career games. (8)
10. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid, Draisaitl with 21 points apiece vs. Sens – this season. (10)
11. Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele with 31 assists, 46 points in 40 games. (11)
12. Boston Bruins. Should feel comfy with games in hand and six more left vs. Sabres. (14)
13. Minnesota Wild. First-rounder vs. Vegas or Colorado will be must-see TV. (12)
14. Nashville Predators. Saros (2.19/.930) has them in playoff spot. (15)
15. Montreal Canadiens. After OT winner in debut, Staal with no points and minus-4 rating in next two games. (13)
16. New York Rangers. Snapped Isles' five-game home winning streak. (17)
17. St. Louis Blues. Huge bouncebacks: Win over Vegas, 9-1 pounding of Wild. (19)
18. Arizona Coyotes. Destroyed in opener of two-game set in Vegas. (16)
19. Philadelphia Flyers. That minus-25 goal differential isn't just against the Rangers. (21)
20. Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat first on the club to 20 goals. (18)
21. San Jose Sharks. Out of nowhere, got back in the West race. (23)
22. Columbus Blue Jackets. Werenski hernia surgery is season-over moment. (20)
23. Dallas Stars. Still lots of games in hand but only 7-6-7 at home. (22)
24. Los Angeles Kings. Does Eden's Iafallo get extended or dealt? (26)
25. Vancouver Canucks. Covid outbreak has them in shut-the-season-down territory. (24).
26. Calgary Flames. Wonder if they make a major move with Monahan or Gaudreau. (25)
27. New Jersey Devils. Lindy's boys responded with win here after big trade. (27)
28. Detroit Red Wings. Blashill blows a gasket after 7-1 loss to Preds. (29)
29. Anaheim Ducks. Will Getzlaf waive his no-move clause and chase a Cup? (30)
30. Ottawa Senators. Went 0-9 against Oilers. Yes, 0-9! (28)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Mind-blowing to think they've lost 15 straight in regulation to East's four playoff clubs. (31)