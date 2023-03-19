Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Hit town Sunday in finale of five-game roadie. Advantage, Buffalo? Doubt it. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Svechnikov's ACL injury a huge blow to potential Cup run. (2)

Observations: A big day for the Sabres ends with bitter loss that hurts playoff hopes The Sabres’ postseason chances might have taken a final death blow with a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers to end to a three-game road trip that began with an emotional, come-from-behind win in Toronto.

3. New Jersey Devils. Here Friday, and enter weekend with NHL-best 25-4-4 road record. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Rugged week on road: Isles, Panthers, Canes. (4)

5. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel with 17 points in 18 games since Feb. 1. (5)

6. Los Angeles Kings. On 6-0-1 run in March with next four at home. (6)

7. New York Rangers. Zibanejad gets to 35 goals for second time in career. (9)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Hit weekend 4-1-1 in last six after five-game skid. (8)

9. Minnesota Wild. Thanks to franchise-record point streak (11-0-3) could catch Stars in Central. (10)

10. Dallas Stars. Robertson one goal from 40, Oettinger one win from 30. (7)

11. Colorado Avalanche. After season of struggle and injuries, they might be West favorite again. (13)

12. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid first to 130 points since Lemieux and Jagr in '96. (11)

13. Seattle Kraken. Dunn takes team scoring lead from the blueline with 56 points. (12)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby up to 83 points, ensuring point-a-game season at age 35. (16)

15. New York Islanders. Does Sabres' return visit there Saturday even mean anything anymore? (14)

16. Florida Panthers. Seven-goal first period burns Habs. Seven. (17)

17. Winnipeg Jets. Can't blow points this week vs. Blues, Ducks or Yotes. (15)

18. Calgary Flames. Still pushing to pass Jets for last spot. (19)

19. Nashville Predators. Ditto. With three games in hand. Huge game here Tuesday. (20)

20. Washington Capitals. Had no business beating Sabres, then got blitzed by Blues. (21)

21. Buffalo Sabres. Washington collapse ended the playoff race. (22)

22. Ottawa Senators. This week: Pens, Bruins, Bolts, Devils. See ya. (18)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Gonna collect their small chance at Bedard lottery. (23)

24. St. Louis Blues. Out-of-control Binnington gets richly deserved two-game ban for dustup with Wild. (24)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet promising more fitness next season. (25)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Back-to-back home OT wins over Wild, Flames. (28)

Daniel Briere makes it a trio of NHL GMs from 2000s-era Sabres who still are making a mark in hockey Briere will be high atop the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night watching the Flyers meeting the Sabres for the first time as the GM.

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Have dominated Sabres twice. Hard to fathom, given talent gap. (26)

28. Montreal Canadiens. Pulled off stunner in Pittsburgh before flameout in Florida. (27)

29. Anaheim Ducks. Goal differential finally drops past minus-100. (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Non-tanky wins over Bruins and Preds. (31)

31. San Jose Sharks. Home nightmare continues with 0-5-3 run in last eight. (30)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau with 17 goals, minus-29 rating. Woof. (32)