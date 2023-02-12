Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Does GM Sweeney tweak a team on a 133-point pace? (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Prepping for outdoor host role next weekend vs. Caps at NC State. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. With Hughes on the shelf, fans chant "Ti-mo" in hopes of trade for San Jose's Meier. (4)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews (knee) back skating. Does he make Feb. 21 vs. Sabres? (3)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. A 5-0 drubbing of Avs is small consolation for June. (5)

6. Dallas Stars. Building breathing room in West race. (6)

7. New York Rangers. GM Drury makes the big move for Tarasenko, who scores three minutes into debut. (9)

8. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid at 41-53-94 in 52 games. Amazing. (11)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Entered Saturday's game with Hawks off 12-day break. (7)

10. Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson's leg injury rated as week to week. Disaster looming. (12)

11. Pittsburgh Penguins. Franchise road-record 59 shots in goal in solid hunting of Ducks. (16)

12. Seattle Kraken. Went 0-3 and scored only five goals on New York metro trip. (8)

13. Los Angeles Kings. Cup captain Brown gets No. 23 retired. (10)

14. Colorado Avalanche. Dominated in Pittsburgh, but lost in OT after just one goal on 42 shots. (13)

15. Washington Capitals. Six of the next seven at home, where they're 14-8-3. (14)

16. Buffalo Sabres. The California dream would be five of the six points. (17)

17. Florida Panthers. All-Star hosts heating up with 7-2-2 run (20)

18. Minnesota Wild. Dropped three straight, totaled four goals after shootout win over Sabres. (15)

19. Calgary Flames. Hit town with one goal in four of the last eight games. (19)

20. Nashville Predators. Games in hand leader in West, so still in the hunt. (21)

21. New York Islanders. Can't blow two-goal leads at home to Vancouver and make playoffs. (18)

22. Ottawa Senators. As many as 15 parties reportedly in ownership derby. (22)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Battle raging with Sens for biggest disappointment in the East. (23)

24. Philadelphia Flyers. Hit weekend with 53 points in 53 games, far above Bedard territory. (24)

25. St. Louis Blues. Tarasenko deal officially puts For Sale sign in the window. (25)

26. Vancouver Canucks. Beauvilier scores game winner in return to Long Island. (28)

27. Montreal Canadiens. Allowed four goals or more five times in six games. (26)

28. San Jose Sharks. Can anyone make a Karlsson deal work with their cap? (27)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Fell in OT in first of three meetings with Chicago. (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane/Toews decisions are a daily drama. (31)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Run of three straight one-goal decisions ends in blowout loss to Pens. (30)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Blanked and non-competitive vs. Leafs. (32)