Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Historic home streak ends at 19-0-3 with loss to Kraken. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Brind'Amour gets 200th win. (2)

3. Vegas Golden Knights. Remains weird: Goals by Eichel and Reinhart in win over Panthers. (3)

4. Dallas Stars. Showdown in Vegas on Monday. (6)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Offense got quiet as Matthews nurses injury. (4)

6. Winnipeg Jets. Monsters throughout roster, led by Hellebuyck. (5)

7. New York Rangers. Are 13-2-2 since Trouba erupted during loss to Hawks. (7)

8. Seattle Kraken. Sensational roadie topped by win in Boston. (12)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Fascinating Monday matinee in Seattle. (8)

10. Los Angeles Kings. Only an even goal differential but still just two points out in Pacific. (13)

11. New Jersey Devils. Big win at Carolina in advance of Western trip. (9)

12. Washington Capitals. Lineup fortified by returns of Backstrom, Wilson. (11)

13. Minnesota Wild. Ended three-game slide with comeback on Long Island. (10)

14. Calgary Flames. Kadri has been worth the money. (14)

15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Tokarski lost first start Friday vs. Jets. (17)

16. Edmonton Oilers. First team with four 20-goal scorers but still struggling. (20)

17. New York Islanders. Blew third-period lead vs. Wild. (16)

18. Nashville Predators. Saros forcing his way into Vezina chatter. (18)

19. St. Louis Blues. On make-or-break seven-game homestand. (21)

20. Red Wings. Huge back-to-back at home beating Winnipeg and Toronto. (23)

21. Buffalo Sabres. Momentum shunted by three straight losses at home. (15)

22. Colorado Avalanche. Champs with 20 wins and combined 20 losses in first 40 games. (19)

23. Philadelphia Flyers. Torts has them rolling, as Sabres and Caps learned. (26)

24. Ottawa Senators. Tough home-and-home this week vs. Pens. (22)

25. Florida Panthers. Need points, starting here Monday vs. Sabres. (24)

26. Vancouver Canucks. In need of a complete makeover. (25)

27. Montreal Canadiens. Solid ceremony to honor P.K. Subban for his retirement. (28)

28. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson playing his way into deal with contender. (29)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Mullett magic expired with seven-game skid, including three at home. (27)

30. Anaheim Ducks. Went 3-6-1 on 10-game homestand. (30)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Went 3-0 without Kane, including win over Avs. (32)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Blown out at home by Kane, fell into last overall. (31)