Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy's 12-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. (1)
2. Washington Capitals. Six goals in five games gets Ovechkin to 723 and counting. (3)
Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) is heating up in the goals department... 👀 pic.twitter.com/PwQm0BW2Q4— NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2021
3. New York Islanders. Kevyn Adams calling: Can we interest you in a Taylor Hall model? (6)
4. Carolina Hurricanes. Are 10-1-2 in last 13. (5)
5. Vegas Golden Knights. Key two-game set coming up with this week with Wild. (2)
6. Colorado Avalanche. Impressive thrashing of Vegas got them even with first in West. (8)
7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Campbell or Andersen the No. 1 goalie? (7)
8. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby & Co. toyed with Sabres. (13)
1,300 career points for Sidney Crosby! With his assist on Jake Guentzel's goal, Crosby becomes the eighth-fastest player in NHL history to record 1,300 points (1,017 GP). pic.twitter.com/0BuGhwQxwY— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 26, 2021
9. Winnipeg Jets. Host Leafs for pair starting Wednesday. (10)
10. Florida Panthers. Dropped three straight, fell six points out in Central. (4)
11. Minnesota Wild. Ran franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games. (12)
12. Edmonton Oilers. Triple postponement in Montreal stunted their momentum. (9)
13. Boston Bruins. Games in hand but ground to make up in East. (11)
14. St. Louis Blues. Wonderful tributes to sudden passing of legendary captain Bob Plager. (14)
Play for Bobby. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/trpDP68kQX— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 26, 2021
15. Montreal Canadiens. Acquisition of Staal is a low-risk, decent-reward move. (15)
16. Chicago Blackhawks. Getting Dach back would be akin to a major trade. (19)
17. Vancouver Canucks. No threat in playoff hunt because Habs have six games in hand on them. (16)
18. New York Rangers. Zibanejad burns Flyers again: First player in history with consecutive six-point games vs. same team. (22)
19. Arizona Coyotes. Rang up four goals plus three shootout goals in ex-Sabre Johansson's first Colorado start. (23)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Valuable points dropped with eight OT/SO losses. (20)
21. Philadelphia Flyers. Sabres might actually score on them when they hit town Monday. (17)
22. Nashville Predators. Cup window closed fast, now it's time to rebuild. (26)
23. Calgary Flames. Four-game skid ends early rush of Sutter hiring. (18)
24. Los Angeles Kings. Eden's Iafallo at eight goals, 21 points through 31 games. (21)
25. Dallas Stars. NHL-worst 1-5 mark in shootouts. (24)
26. San Jose Sharks. See Predators. Ditto. (25)
27. New Jersey Devils. Entered weekend 12 points ahead of Sabres. Enough said. (27)
28. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson helped them grind tough win in St. Louis. (29)
29. Ottawa Senators. GM Dorion goes viral with drink toss after Leafs OT winner. (30)
Sens GM Pierre Dorion chucks his drink after Toronto wins it in OT. pic.twitter.com/yNMJxbPHEB— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2021
30. Detroit Red Wings. Would be hideous hockey if they played Sabres. (30)
31. Seattle Kraken. They stay in until Sabres win. (31)
32. Buffalo Sabres. There's no way the Kraken ever lose this many in a row. (32)