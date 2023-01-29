Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. First team to 80 points, and a real threat to NHL record of 132 by '76-77 Habs. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Necas with back-to-back OT winners to maintain Metro lead over Devils. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews (knee) might be back by Feb. 21 visit to KeyBank Center. (3)

4. New Jersey Devils. Went on bye week after Friday night OT win in Dallas. (5)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy with 37 saves in win over Bruins. (6)

Don Granato's decision to cut back on practicing is paying off for Sabres Not including the brief morning skates on gamedays, the Sabres have practiced only twice since Jan. 9. Granato's decision to prioritize rest has his team playing its best hockey at a time when many around the league are physically and mentally exhausted.

6. Seattle Kraken. On games in hand and goal differential, they should be Pacific favorite. (8)

7. Dallas Stars. Back-to-back-to-back home OT losses to Sabres, Canes and Devils. (4)

8. Winnipeg Jets. Went 2-4 in 10-day span, including punking by Sabres. (7)

9. New York Rangers. Panarin with only 12 goals but team-high 50 points. (10)

10. Los Angeles Kings. Somehow clawed to top of Pacific with negative goal differential. Still don't believe. (11)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. Suffering with Stone out of the lineup. (9)

12. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid at 89 points in 49 games. He's the MVP. (12)

13. Washington Capitals. Fun game at Toronto on Sunday afternoon if you get tired of NFC/AFC title games. (13)

Inside the NHL: Unsatisfying end to Bills' season oddly reminiscent to demise of 2006-07 Stanley Cup-favorite Sabres Current Sabres winger and Bills fan extraordinaire Alex Tuch understands how his counterparts in Orchard Park feel today, just like the Sabres felt in 2007.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Went 1-0-3 playing four OT games in eight days. (15)

15. Colorado Avalanche. Six straight wins but ... streak ended with loss to the Ducks? (16)

16. Buffalo Sabres. Second period in Winnipeg felt almost like a perfect road performance. Been a long time. (21)

17. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov entered Sabres game with 27 goals. (14)

18. Calgary Flames. Twelve straight with a point in net for Vladar as he challenges for Markstrom's crease. (17)

19. St. Louis Blues. Look like sellers: Trailed 3-0/4-0-/5-0 in last three games. (18)

20. New York Islanders. Sorokin can't prop them up on his own much longer. (19)

21. Florida Panthers. Barkov added for All-Star Game on home ice. (20)

22. Nashville Predators. Headed into break on 5-1 burst. (22)

23. Detroit Red Wings. First seven after break are vs. Western Conference (23)

24. Philadelphia Flyers. Dropped five of seven, including OT losses to Kings, Wild. (24)

25. Ottawa Senators. Norris down for the season due to shoulder surgery. (25)

26. Montreal Canadiens. Ditto Caufield. Get surgery done, be ready for the fall. (26)

27. San Jose Sharks. Scored ENG at Carolina -- but blew two-goal lead in final 1:37 and lost in OT. Ouch. (27)

28. Vancouver Canucks. Cheap hit by Myers to knock out Kraken rookie phenom Beniers. (28)

29. Chicago Blackhawks. Not tanky: Crushed Calgary on road to improve to 7-3 in last 10. (29)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Surprised Vegas, St. Louis around loss to Anaheim. (30)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Vatrano nets hat trick in upset win at Colorado. (31)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Pulled out overtime escape in Edmonton. (32)