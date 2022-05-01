Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Florida Panthers. Presidents' Trophy winners need goaltending come playoff time. (1)

2. Colorado Avalanche. Only finished 4-5-1. Were they bored or is trouble brewing? (2)

3. Carolina Hurricanes. Status of injured goalies is their biggest question mark. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Massive pressure to win a round -- and will have to be vs. Tampa Bay. (5)

5. Minnesota Wild. Foligno status uncertain after dicey hit in finale vs. Avs. (6)

6. Calgary Flames. Sutter would be this choice for coach of the year. (7)

7. New York Rangers. Example No. 1 that a rebuild doesn't need to take a decade. Or more. (4)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy can be the difference maker. (9)

9. St. Louis Blues. Can Husso give them a 2019-like Binnington showing? (8)

10. Boston Bruins. Real contender. Have been sensational for three months. (10)

11. Edmonton Oilers. Imagine a second-round showdown with Calgary. (12)

12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Last run coming for Malkin and Letang? (11)

13. Washington Capitals. Eighth in East with 100 points. Sobering thought for Sabres. (13)

14. Los Angeles Kings. Weird time for Brown to announce retirement right before a playoff series. (15)

15. Dallas Stars. Had just enough at the end to hold off Vegas. (16)

16. Nashville Predators. Collapse at Arizona leads to first-rounder at Colorado. (14)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel with two goals in Game 82 after no-showing when it mattered. (17)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Boudreau got them close after early-season struggles. (18)

19. Winnipeg Jets. Host Kraken in season's last game, a Sunday makeup. (20)

20. New York Islanders. NHL's biggest disappointment, non-Vegas division. (19)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sabres have to pass them before aiming for East juggernauts. (21)

22. San Jose Sharks. GM search is the key item on the to-do list. (23)

23. Anaheim Ducks. With Getzlaf retiring, young core must take over leadership. (22)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Bravo, RJ. Good vibes everywhere. Now it's time for a huge next step. (24)

25. Detroit Red Wings. After sacking Blashill, Yzerman's coach hiring is top priority. (25)

26. Ottawa Senators. Sabres rapidly passed them the last two months. (26)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Did we see the last game for either Kane or Toews here Friday night? (27)

28. New Jersey Devils. Have to first decide if Lindy is staying or going. (28)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. Are they ever going to actually rebuild? (29)

30. Seattle Kraken. In home finale, blanked Sharks for first Climate Pledge shutout. (30)

31. Arizona Coyotes. Rallied from 4-0 deficit to stun Preds in final Glendale game. (32)

32. Montreal Canadiens. Do they win the lottery and make things "Wright" at Bell Centre draft? (31)

