Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. Florida Panthers. Ekblad an absolute beast on the blueline. (2)
2. Minnesota Wild. Eight-game win streak, most points in franchise history through 25 games. (9)
The New York Rangers held off a furious final push by the Buffalo Sabres to secure a 2-1 win. The Sabres (8-15-3) are winless in 10 of their last 11 games.
3. New York Rangers. Speed in first period here Friday was awe-inspiring. (8)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Four-point night for Stamkos in Toronto. (6)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. Tough finish to five-game roadie Tuesday in Minnesota. (1)
6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin looks like an ageless wonder. (3)
7. Calgary Flames. Markstrom is strong Vezina leader at quarter pole. (7)
8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner out 3-4 weeks with shoulder issue. (4)
9. Colorado Avalanche. Three straight seven-goal games for first time in franchise history. (16)
10. Anaheim Ducks. All hail to Zegras' Michigan (assist)! (11)
11. Nashville Predators. Surprisingly competitive in Central. (14)
12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel out week to week. (12)
13. Edmonton Oilers. Loss in Seattle kicked off sudden four-game skid. (5)
14. St. Louis Blues. Clipped Wings for sixth straight home win. (15)
"The thing to do right now is put in a call for Peyton Krebs to get some time at center in Buffalo," writes Mike Harrington.
15. Boston Bruins. Covid protocol shelves coach Cassidy. (19)
16. Winnipeg Jets. Bracing for Wheeler's knee injury to be long-term issue. (17)
17. Vegas Golden Knights. Terrible home loss to reeling Flyers. (13)
18. San Jose Sharks. Red-hot Hertl on 40-goal pace. (18)
19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Fell one goal shy of wiping out 5-1 deficit in Toronto. (10)
20. Dallas Stars. Fell at Vegas and LA in back-to-back after 9-1 stretch. (21)
21. Vancouver Canucks. New coach boost: Already 3-0 under Boudreau. (27)
22. New Jersey Devils. Still can't believe eight years and $64 million for Hughes. Better be right. (20)
23. Los Angeles Kings. Had 41 shots on goal in impressive blanking of Stars. (23)
"It was 50 years ago Thursday – Dec. 9, 1971 vs. the Chicago Black Hawks, as they spelled it back then – that I attended my first Sabres game in Memorial Auditorium," Mike Harrington writes.
24. Detroit Red Wings. Gave up 18 goals in three straight losses. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Bravo to Fleury's 500th win and to Montreal fans' tribute to Quebec native. (26)
26. Philadelphia Flyers. Ristolainen must have felt right at home with 10-game losing streak, coach firing. (22)
27. Seattle Kraken. Edmonton-Toronto makes for brutal home back-to-back next weekend. (28)
28. Buffalo Sabres. UPL looked strong in first two starts, got only one goal of support. (25)
29. New York Islanders. Guess a 13-game road trip to start the season wasn't a good idea. (29)
30. Ottawa Senators. Three-game streak stopped by disappointment vs. Islanders. (32)
31. Montreal Canadiens. Just seven goals during five-game skid. (30)
32. Arizona Coyotes. A complete embarrassment, on and off the ice. (31)