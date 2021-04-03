Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

9. New York Islanders. Whether it's Sabres' Hall or not, they need help on the wing. (3)

10. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid on a 94-point pace in a short season. Wow. (12)

11. Winnipeg Jets. Pair of home losses to Leafs with North lead at stake. (9)

12. Minnesota Wild. Host huge back-to-back with Avs starting Monday. (11)

Eric Staal eager to put time with Sabres behind him after trade "There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks.

13. Montreal Canadiens. Staal set to make his debut Monday vs. Oilers. (15)

14. Boston Bruins. Top guys struggling, not much depth behind them. (13)

15. Nashville Predators. Have won 8 of 10 and might become buyers. (22)

16. Arizona Coyotes. Top four in West seemed set but they've crept inside it. (19)

17. New York Rangers. Skated and attacked in waves here Thursday night. (18)

18. Chicago Blackhawks. Lankinen's work in goal rates Calder votes. (16)

19. St. Louis Blues. Fell behind Coyotes in West and are desperate for Parayko's return. (14)