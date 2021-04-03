Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Johansson beats Blues for first win, team's point streak hits 13 at 11-0-2. (6)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos takes over team lead with 16 goals. (1)
3. Washington Capitals. Orlov goes end to end to torch Devils in OT. (2)
4. Carolina Hurricanes. Sounds like Brind'Amour is getting his extension to stay behind the bench. (4)
5. Florida Panthers. Ekblad injury was devastating to watch. (10)
6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Campbell improves to 8-0, 1.35/.951 with shootout win over Jets. (7)
7. Vegas Golden Knights. Tied Avs and Pens for most March wins with 12. (5)
8. Pittsburgh Penguins. With 40 points in 36 games, Crosby proving to be ageless at 33. (8)
9. New York Islanders. Whether it's Sabres' Hall or not, they need help on the wing. (3)
10. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid on a 94-point pace in a short season. Wow. (12)
11. Winnipeg Jets. Pair of home losses to Leafs with North lead at stake. (9)
12. Minnesota Wild. Host huge back-to-back with Avs starting Monday. (11)
"There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks.
13. Montreal Canadiens. Staal set to make his debut Monday vs. Oilers. (15)
14. Boston Bruins. Top guys struggling, not much depth behind them. (13)
15. Nashville Predators. Have won 8 of 10 and might become buyers. (22)
16. Arizona Coyotes. Top four in West seemed set but they've crept inside it. (19)
17. New York Rangers. Skated and attacked in waves here Thursday night. (18)
18. Chicago Blackhawks. Lankinen's work in goal rates Calder votes. (16)
19. St. Louis Blues. Fell behind Coyotes in West and are desperate for Parayko's return. (14)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Still would love to see Sabres get one of their goalies. (20)
21. Philadelphia Flyers. Nine goals against in two games vs. Sabres. 'Nuff said. (21)
22. Dallas Stars. Lead league in shootout losses (5) and OT/SO losses (10). (25)
23. San Jose Sharks. Marleau takes second in games played, just 10 behind Gordie Howe. (26)
24. Vancouver Canucks. Covid-19 outbreak could become as widespread as Sabres and Devils. (17).
25. Calgary Flames. Playoff hopes in North have gone South. (23)
26. Los Angeles Kings. Nice run for a while but still an intriguing mix for future seasons. (24)
27. New Jersey Devils. Fell to 0-5-2 vs. Caps after OT heartbreaker. (27)
28. Ottawa Senators. Lot of say in North race with next six against Jets, Leafs, Oilers. (29)
29. Detroit Red Wings. Weekend back-to-back vs. Lightning. Oooof. (30)
30. Anaheim Ducks. You wonder if Ryan Miller would take a couple-month rental to a contender. (28)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Actually won a game, so the Kraken are now out until October. (32)