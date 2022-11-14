Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Saturday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Tied with Sabres for 52 minutes before pulling it out. Veteran savvy. (1)

2. Vegas Golden Knights. Stumbled at home in trap game vs. Blues after Eichelfest in Buffalo. (2)

3. Carolina Hurricanes. Searching for more offense but play such a rugged two-way game. (3)

4. New Jersey Devils. It looks like Hughes, Hischier & Co. have arrived. (5)

5. Colorado Avalanche. Champs have won four straight, pushed to top of Central. (6)

6. New York Islanders. Last season's slide might be an outlier. (12)

7. Dallas Stars. Oettinger continues to be a brick wall in goal. (4)

8. Los Angeles Kings. Perfect 4-0 homestand with every win by one goal. (16)

9. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid continues at two points per game with 32 in 16. (7)

10. Toronto Maple Leafs. Incredible tributes to ALS-stricken legend Borje Salming. (14)

11. Tampa Bay Lightning. Interesting rematch of '20 final with Stars coming Tuesday. (8)

12. New York Rangers. Open four-game Western swing Thursday in Seattle. (9)

13. Florida Panthers. Blanked Canes but stumbled at home vs. Oilers. (10)

14. Seattle Kraken. Strong start to get to third in Pacific includes 5-1-1 mark on road. (18)

15. Calgary Flames. Snapped seven-game skid by grounding Jets. (13)

16. Washington Capitals. It feels like this is a year they might miss playoffs. (17)

17. Montreal Canadiens. Three straight wins, including OT thriller over Pens. (25)

18. Detroit Red Wings. Have given up eight to Sabres and Rangers this month. (19)

19. Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck at 7-3-1/2.08/.935. (20)

20. Minnesota Wild. Fleury with a shutout in Seattle. (22)

21. Chicago Blackhawks. Toews pushing trade value with team-high seven goals. (26)

22. Pittsburgh Penguins. Going 2-6-2 in 10-game stretch has them chasing in the Metro. (15)

23. Philadelphia Flyers. The expected slide is under way. (21)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Jokiharju's return will be a huge boost to D. (11)

25. St. Louis Blues. Feeble offense pulled out a win in Vegas. (29)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Power play helping to pull out some victories. (31)

27. Nashville Predators. Josi had minus-9 in 15 games. (24)

28. Ottawa Senators. Chabot (concussion) will miss Sabres' visit Wednesday. (23)

29. Vancouver Canucks. Will seek revenge from Sabres for BC blowout on Tuesday. (27)

30. San Jose Sharks. Massive offensive season thus far for Karlsson. (28)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. The disaster gets worse: Werenski out for season after shoulder surgery. (19)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Still don't have a regulation win. (30)