Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Carolina Hurricanes. Five straight wins and a PK that's killed 26 in a row. (3)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov back, just in time to meet Sabres Tuesday. (2)
3. Florida Panthers. Reinhart enters Covid protocol. (4)
4. New York Rangers. Gallant gets big welcome back, big loss in Vegas. (5)
5. Washington Capitals. Stung by Devils, drubbed by Blues. (1)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. NHL's longest win streak of season hits 10. (9)
7. Vegas Golden Knights. February makeup games could mean earlier return for Eichel? (6)
8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Surreal to see a fanless arena on TV again. (7)
9. Nashville Predators. Saros has made himself into a Vezina candidate. (11)
10. St. Louis Blues. Beach wear arrival for Winter Classic in below-zero temps went viral. (8)
Minnesota never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/3106tPoJeg— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 2, 2022
11. Colorado Avalanche. It took 20 games to warm up but now 8-1-1 in last 10. (15)
12. Anaheim Ducks. Terry has to be NHL's most improved player. (12)
13. Minnesota Wild. Rough week: Drubbed in Winter Classic, Kaprizov injured. (10)
14. Calgary Flames. Three-game slide on Eastern trip. (13)
15. Boston Bruins. It's nearly Tuukka Time. (22)
16. Winnipeg Jets. No-fan edict extended until Feb. 1. (19)
17. San Jose Sharks. Played one decent period here, still got a win. (16)
18. Los Angeles Kings. Even goal-differential through 34 games at 93-93. (17)
19. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid in protocol, coaching change imminent. Yeesh. (14)
20. Vancouver Canucks. Only thing stopping Boudreau's club is run of postponements. (18)
21. Dallas Stars. Have to figure out home/road split of 12-3-1/4-9-1. (20).
22. Detroit Red Wings. Just like Stars: 12-5-2/4-10-1 (21)
23. New Jersey Devils. White-hot Hughes has 12 points in last five games. (25)
24. Philadelphia Flyers. Rumors growing about Giroux trade at deadline. (23)
25. Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup home-and-home with Sabres likely in February. (24)
26. Chicago Blackhawks. Six-game slide topped by awful loss in Arizona. (26)
27. New York Islanders. Have played NHL-low 28 games so still have time to get back in race. (28)
28. Buffalo Sabres. Struggle City continues: Next two against Tampa Bay and Nashville. (27)
29. Seattle Kraken. Injuries, postponements add to expansion-year blues. (29)
30. Ottawa Senators. After just one game since Dec. 18, start roadie Monday in Edmonton. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. First career hatty for old friend Larsson. (32)
32. Montreal Canadiens. NHL lows with seven wins overall, two on the road. (31)