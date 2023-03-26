Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Entered weekend with 115 points and .810 points percentage. Historic numbers. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Second in NHL to 100 points. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. Fell to 26-6-4 with loss here Friday night. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Long wait to Game 1 vs. Tampa. (4)

5. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel up to 26-29-55 in 59 games. (5)

6. New York Rangers. Kane at 3-4-7 in first 11 games. (7)

7. Los Angeles Kings. Are 8-0-2 in last 10, still pushing for Pacific title. (6)

8. Dallas Stars. Leading a Central where top three are combined 20-6-4 in their last 10. (10)

9. Colorado Avalanche. The way Makar is playing, Karlsson's Norris shouldn't be so automatic. (11)

10. Tampa Bay Lightning. Ugly 7-2 loss in Ottawa. (8)

11. Edmonton Oilers. Don't forget Draisaitl, who is up to 44-66-110. (12)

12. Minnesota Wild. Beat Devils and Caps, then lost to Flyers in shootout. (9)

13. Seattle Kraken. Playoff spot built on 23-9-4 road record. (13)

14. New York Islanders. Look good for East wild-card, a blow for fun hockey. (15)

15. Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele two shy of first 40-goal season. (17)

16. Nashville Predators. Statue of retired goalie Pekka Rinne unveiled on Bridgestone Arena plaza. (19)

17. Florida Panthers. Losses to Flyers, Leafs slow playoff push. (16)

18. Pittsburgh Penguins. Struggling to find any consistency in goal from Jarry, DeSmith. (14)

19. Calgary Flames. No two-game winning streak over the last 10. (18)

20. Washington Capitals. Looks like first non-playoff season since 2014. (20)

21. Buffalo Sabres. Thompson first to 44 goals since Mogilny and LaFontaine in '92-93. (21)

22. Ottawa Senators. Injury puts down Chychrun, perhaps for rest of the season. (22)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Never felt like they were truly in wild-card race. (23)

24. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou hits first 30-goal season. (24)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Rolling to 8-2 mark in last 10 under Tocchet. (25)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Great year at home but never figured out the road at 7-23-9. (26)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Torts says calls to tank are "asinine." Good for him. (27)

28. Montreal Canadiens. Habs here Monday. Don't think they'll see Montreal native Levi in goal. (28)

29. Anaheim Ducks. Goal differential hits NHL-worst minus-105. (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Tanky: Outscored 15-3 in last three games. (30)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Not tanky. Beat Caps and Isles in back-to-back OT thrillers. (32)

32. San Jose Sharks. A real tank: Are 0-5-3 in the last eight. (31)