Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Florida Panthers. Reinhart returns with two goals after three-game stint on Covid-19 list. (3)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov was lethal in notching hat trick vs. Sabres. (2)
3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Odd 2-1 loss at Arizona with 46-18 advantage in shots. (8)
4. Colorado Avalanche. Had opened '22 with five straight wins until OTL in Nashville. (11)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. Hard to explain 6-0 home stinker to Columbus. (1)
6. New York Rangers. Just one goal apiece in losses at Vegas and LA. (4)
7. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin dealing with nagging upper-body injury. (5)
8. St. Louis Blues. Crazy rally over Stars with two PPGs in final minute to turn around 1-0 deficit. (10)
9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Bouncing back from playoff implosion, Jarry gets All-Star nod. (6)
10. Nashville Predators. Faceplanted vs. Sabres after OT win over Avs. (9)
11. Boston Bruins. Career-high five-point game for Grzelcyk in rout of Caps. (15)
12. Vegas Golden Knights. Back in non-contact role, Eichel still a few weeks away from games. (7)
13. Minnesota Wild. With leaders surging, have slipped to fourth in Central. (13)
14. Calgary Flames. Clunker vs. Ottawa in first home game since Dec. 11. (14)
15. Anaheim Ducks. Terry should be Pacific's "Last Men In" choice. (12)
16. Los Angeles Kings. Three goals in 83 seconds of third period to sink Penguins. (18)
17. Winnipeg Jets. Still no fans, but they're not going to Saskatchewan either. (16)
18. Dallas Stars. Hit town Thursday with Sabres standing 4-0 vs. Central Division. (21).
19. Edmonton Oilers. Their dalliance with Kane reeks of desperation. (19)
20. San Jose Sharks. Three straight 3-2 wins until shutout loss to Rangers. (17)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Full marks for surprising 6-0 win at Carolina. (25)
22. Vancouver Canucks. Lost first two games back as long break killed Boudreau Bump. (20)
23. Detroit Red Wings. Entered home-and-home vs. Sabres with just five goals in last four games. (22)
24. New York Islanders. Last chance time? Finish January with nine of 10 at home. (27)
25. New Jersey Devils. Hughes breakout year leads to first All-Star selection. (23)
26. Philadelphia Flyers. Ristolainen on Covid-19 list for second straight season. (24)
27. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane breaks career-high 13-game goal drought in win over Habs. (26)
28. Buffalo Sabres. Closer to what you saw vs. Nashville than Tampa Bay. (28)
29. Ottawa Senators. Paul with two first-period goals in solid win at Calgary. (30)
30. Seattle Kraken. Big organizational letdown that they're not remotely close to 2018 Vegas club. (29)