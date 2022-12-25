Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Wiped out 2-0 deficit vs. Jets to improve to 18-0-2 at home. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Huge week: Swept Pens, pushed winning streak to 8, took Metro lead. (5)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. After 23-game overall point streak ends, Marner pushes home streak to 14. (2)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Finally snapped home doldrums against Coyotes. (3)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Morrissey's Norris candidacy rapidly growing. (9)

6. New Jersey Devils. Rallied past Panthers to end 0-5-1 slide. (4)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Carter is 8th member of iconic 2003 draft to reach 1,200 games. (6)

8. Dallas Stars. Sudden slump for Robertson, with one goal in nine games. (7)

9. New York Rangers. Kakko producing more than any time in his career. (11)

10. Tampa Bay Lightning. A snowstorm in Buffalo got them early holiday they needed. (8)

11. Washington Capitals. More history for Ovi: Goals 801 and 802 to pass Howe and shot on goal 6,210 to become the all-time leader. (16)

12. Minnesota Wild. Big December turnaround with 9-3 record heading into Tuesday game at Winnipeg. (15)

13. Los Angeles Kings. Four straight wins after third-period implosion in Buffalo. (13)

14. Seattle Kraken. Wright named Team Canada captain at World Juniors. (10)

15. Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen beats Habs in OT (19)

16. Edmonton Oilers. Contract extension for backup goalie Skinner. (14)

17. New York Islanders. Terrible NHL scheduling: Done with Rangers before Christmas. (12)

18. Calgary Flames. Gilbert suffers facial injury in fight, replaced in lineup by fellow WNYer DeSimone. (21)

19. Detroit Red Wings. Sabres will see them here on back-to-back on Thursday night. (18)

20. Buffalo Sabres. UPL spelled victory in a couple statement games out West. (20)

21. Florida Panthers. The Atlantic team heading for the biggest fall from last season. (17)

22. St. Louis Blues. Lots of contenders will be interested in O'Reilly. (25)

23. Montreal Canadiens. Seven-game road trip: Three before break and resumption Wednesday at Tampa. (22)

24. Nashville Predators. Josi becames franchise's all-time scoring leader. (24)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Going nowhere at nine points out of playoff slot. (23)

26. Ottawa Senators. Zub joins Chabot with contract extension at deadline. (26)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella benches leading scorer Hayes. Hmmm. (27)

28. San Jose Sharks. Burned for 12 goals in two straight home losses vs. Flames. (28)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Won first game vs. West Friday in shootout vs. LA to get to 1-8-3. (29)

30. Columbus Blue Jackets. Maybe they can hold Thompson to four goals Tuesday. (30)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Won in Edmonton despite getting outshot, 49-17. (32)

32. Chicago Blackhawks. Full tank mode: Lost 8 in a row, 16 of 17 before Friday's win over Jackets. (31)