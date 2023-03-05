Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Cup favorites are quickest to 100 points in NHL history. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Rolled Coyotes to join Bruins, Devils at 40+ wins. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. Not much attention being paid to fact they're sticking right with Canes (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Sweeping change speaks of desperation to survive in playoffs. (4)

5. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel at 8-5-13 in last 10 to lead team to first in West. (7)

6. Tampa Bay Lightning. Point hit town Saturday on 51-goal pace. (5)

7. New York Rangers. Flamed out vs. Sens in Kane's debut. (6)

8. Dallas Stars. Eight home OT/SO losses show lots of missed opportunity. (9)

9. Los Angeles Kings. Surprise trade of Quick went over poorly with Cup champs left in dressing room (8)

10. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid hits town Monday, entered weekend on 68-goal, 157-point pace. (10)

11. Colorado Avalanche. West is so wide open that Avs might be favorite again. (13)

Don Granato thinks that Jordan Greenway can achieve 'a lot more' with Sabres Granato confirmed Greenway will contribute on the penalty kill at the outset and is likely to play higher in the lineup with Alex Tuch unavailable because of a lower-body injury.

12. Minnesota Wild. Granato will provide Greenway his needed change of scenery. (17)

13. Seattle Kraken. McCann gets to 30 goals, Eberle to 50 points. (11)

14. Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele just off 50-goal pace. (12)

15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Winning despite such disjointed moves. What is Hextall's plan? (20)

16. New York Islanders. No one knew Horvat deal would start crazy month of deals league-wide. (14)

17. Buffalo Sabres. Injuries or not, just can't lose to Columbus at home. (15)

Mike Harrington: Even with playoffs in sight, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams won't stray from blueprint The Sabres want guys in the range of roughly 23-26 years old, with term on their deals. And previous relationships are always a plus. Alex Tuch and Tyson Jost fit that description. And now, so does Jordan Greenway.

18. Calgary Flames. Deficit in West shows time is already getting short (18)

19. Ottawa Senators. Dorion made deals to push for wild card. (23)

20. Nashville Predators. Poile leaving lots of picks behind for Trotz to build with. (21)

21. Florida Panthers. Rumblings on Reinhart trade never materialized. (19)

22. Detroit Red Wings. Double loss to Ottawa may have changed Yzerman's course. (16)

23. Washington Capitals. Seems like their white flag went up. (22)

24. St. Louis Blues. Playing out the string after large selloff. (24)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Van Riemsdyk deal with Detroit falls through in final hour. (25)

26. Montreal Canadiens. Too many injuries to make deals. (27)

27. Vancouver Canucks. Boeser, Demko stay put. (28)

28. Arizona Coyotes. Traded Chychrun for that? After all that time? Fail. (26)

29. San Jose Sharks. Middling return for Meier. (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Showtime era officially ends with trade of Kane to Broadway. (30)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson too expensive for anyone to work a deal. (31)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Robinson had just five goals until hat trick vs. Sabres. (32)