Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Final regular season rankings. Last week in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Won last five – including 2-1 squeaker at Vegas – to steal Presidents' Trophy. (3)
2. Vegas Golden Knights. Wild will post big first-round challenge. (1)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Just three regulation losses at home in winning Central. (2)
4. Florida Panthers. Closed with six straight wins to thunder past Lightning. (6)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. North champs looking for first series win since 2004. (5)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Another title run begins for Crosby-Malkin duo. (7).
7. Washington Capitals. Health of Oshie, Ovechkin a question heading into playoffs. (9)
8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Have to win Florida showdown first before Cup run gets going. (4)
9. Minnesota Wild. Scored first three in finale vs. Blues, then gave up next seven. (8)
10. Boston Bruins. This will easily be Hall's best Cup chance. (10)
11. Edmonton Oilers. World's best player needs help from 'D' and goalies. (11)
12. New York Islanders. Seem a step behind top three in the East. (12)
13. Nashville Predators. Big underdog vs. Canes but should be happy to be there. (15)
14. St. Louis Blues. Don't think they have the speed to keep up with Avs. (14)
15. Winnipeg Jets. Running on fumes with 2-8 finish. (13)
16. Montreal Canadiens. First series vs. Leafs since 1979 opens Thursday night. (16)
17. New York Rangers. Gallant looks like favorite to get coaching job. (18)
18. Dallas Stars. Fell four points shy thanks to 14 OT/SO losses. (17)
19. Philadelphia Flyers. Will need bounceback season from Hart in goal next year. (19)
20. Chicago Blackhawks. Optimistic Toews can return come fall. (20)
21. Calgary Flames. Still playing meaningless makeups vs. Canucks. (23)
22. Arizona Coyotes. Open coaching derby now that Tocchet is gone. (21)
23. Ottawa Senators. Beat Leafs in OT in finale to finish 10-3-1 in last 14. (25)
24. Los Angeles Kings. Eden's Iafallo finished with 13 goals, 30 points. (22)
25. San Jose Sharks. Marleau not ready to retire yet. (26)
26. Vancouver Canucks. Don't finish Covid makeups until Wednesday night. (24).
27. Detroit Red Wings. Still surprised Yzerman has forged ahead with Blashill as coach. (27)
28. Columbus Blue Jackets. Big rebuild ahead for Torts' replacement. (28)
29. New Jersey Devils. Need to improve in every area. (29)
30. Anaheim Ducks. Wonderful scenes of Miller's farewell in finale at Minnesota. (30)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Stunning Eichel presser put organization at DEFCON-1. (31)