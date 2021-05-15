Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

11. Edmonton Oilers. World's best player needs help from 'D' and goalies. (11)

12. New York Islanders. Seem a step behind top three in the East. (12)

13. Nashville Predators. Big underdog vs. Canes but should be happy to be there. (15)

14. St. Louis Blues. Don't think they have the speed to keep up with Avs. (14)

15. Winnipeg Jets. Running on fumes with 2-8 finish. (13)

16. Montreal Canadiens. First series vs. Leafs since 1979 opens Thursday night. (16)

17. New York Rangers. Gallant looks like favorite to get coaching job. (18)

18. Dallas Stars. Fell four points shy thanks to 14 OT/SO losses. (17)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. Will need bounceback season from Hart in goal next year. (19)

20. Chicago Blackhawks. Optimistic Toews can return come fall. (20)

21. Calgary Flames. Still playing meaningless makeups vs. Canucks. (23)