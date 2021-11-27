Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Carolina Hurricanes. Fastest to 15 wins since 2013 Blackhawks. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. Reinhart gets first crack at Sabres on Thursday. (2)
3. Washington Capitals. Ovi's 28th career hat trick tied for No. 6 on all-time list. (3)
4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Domination: 13-2 in last 15, just six goals against in last six. (4)
5. Edmonton Oilers. Draisaitl-McDavid with 34 goals; rest of team with 38. (5)
6. Tampa Bay Lightning. Back-to-back blankings for Vasilevskiy vs. Philly, Seattle. (6)
7. Calgary Flames. First team since 1929 intro of forward pass with seven shutouts in first 19 games. (9)
8. New York Rangers. Hockey world backs Panarin: Everyone wants to fire a glove at Bruins' Marchand. (8)
9. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov's 22 points most in franchise history through 20 games. (7)
10. Columbus Blue Jackets. Huge surprise to see 12 wins in first 18 games. (12)
11. Anaheim Ducks. Breakout year for Terry with 13 goals, 23 points in 20 games. (11)
12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Won five straight after Tokarski's 45-save steal. (21)
13. Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty is first big name off the injury list. (18)
14. Nashville Predators. Josi with two points as 700th game is win over Devils. (19)
15. St. Louis Blues. Blew 2-0 lead in OT loss at Chicago. (15)
16. Colorado Avalanche. Makar gets to 100 points in 108th career game. (17)
17. Winnipeg Jets. Gave up deals on Black Friday goals in 7-1 loss at Minnesota. (10)
18. San Jose Sharks. GM Wilson takes medical leave of absence. (22)
19. Boston Bruins. Wonder how much buyer's remorse they already have about Ullmark. (16)
20. New Jersey Devils. Rallied to beat Lightning, took Wild to OT. (20)
21. Dallas Stars. Pavelski gets Nos. 399, 400 in 19-second span vs. Avs. (27)
22. Philadelphia Flyers. Just nine goals during 0-4-1 skid. (13)
23. Los Angeles Kings. Same as Flyers: 0-4-1, nine goals. (14)
24. Detroit Red Wings. An 0-3-1 road trip after 3-1 homestand. (25)
25. Buffalo Sabres. Florida-Carolina is one brutal roadie ahead. (24)
26. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane to DeBrincat for OT winner to beat Blues. (26)
27. Vancouver Canucks. Coaching change seems imminent. (28)
28. Seattle Kraken. Hit town for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday. (29)
29. New York Islanders. From 5-2-2 to 5-10-2 and suddenly 12 points out of playoffs. (23)
30. Montreal Canadiens. Another abysmal performance in KeyBank Center on Friday. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. Going 3-1-1 in a five-game stretch is a legitimate hot streak. (32)
32. Ottawa Senators. Massive disappointment to be buried in Atlantic. (31)