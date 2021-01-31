Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

19. Buffalo Sabres. Took big step back defensively in two-game set with Rangers. (22)

You just knew Lafreniere's 1st was gonna be an OT winner didn't you!!!! OH BABY!!!!! #NYR pic.twitter.com/1NabrI8RJy — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) January 29, 2021

20. New York Islanders. After blowing 3-0 lead in DC, Sabres face wounded team twice this week on Long Island. (8)

21. Los Angeles Kings. Eden's Iafallo with two goals and points in four of first five games. (28)

22. New Jersey Devils. Need to get Blackwood off Covid list and back in net. (27)

23. Anaheim Ducks. No goals in first eight games for Getzlaf. (26)

24. Arizona Coyotes. The early disappointment in the Pacific. (24)

25. Calgary Flames. Tkachuk vs. the North Division will be a fun subplot to watch. (19)