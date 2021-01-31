Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Preseason rankings in parentheses.
1. Montreal Canadiens. Set quick tone with 4-0-2 road trip, then doused Flames in home opener. (13)
2. Dallas Stars. Overcame Covid issues to jump to 4-0 start by outscoring opponents, 19-6. (11)
3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stanley Cup. World Series. Now Super Bowl? What a run by the Bay. (1)
4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Already 6-0 when leading after two. (9)
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is among four players in quarantine due to Covid-19 protocols who will miss the games this weekend against the Sabres.
5. Washington Capitals. A 5-0-3 start helps keep things relaxed after embarrassing break of Covid protocols. (10)
6. Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo is most expensive member of NHL's Covid list. (2)
7. Boston Bruins. Impressive to go 5-1-1 without Pastrnak. (6)
8. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon, Makar combine for 17 assists in first eight games. (3)
9. Florida Panthers. Started 3-0 for first time in franchise history. (23)
10. Carolina Hurricanes. 1-0 overtime win over Lightning gave early-season game a playoff feel. (7)
11. Winnipeg Jets. Toughest wait of season could be Dubois' quarantine. (20)
12. Columbus Blue Jackets: Even with Dubois chaos, are still on a 4-0-3 run. (15)
13. Philadelphia Flyers. Hart's stick-breaking tantrum is best meme of the season thus far. (4)
Carter Hart absolutely destroying his stick 👀He’s given up 14 goals over his last 3 games pic.twitter.com/lZc27UsyWV— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 24, 2021
14. St. Louis Blues. Just one goal for O'Reilly, but shooting percentage of 5.9 has to improve. (5)
15. Minnesota Wild. Fiala gets three-game suspension for terrible hit into boards on LA's Roy. (21)
16. Nashville Predators. Transition in goal has been made from Rinne to Saros. (18)
17. Vancouver Canucks. Swept three straight at home from Senators by 16-3 count. (17)
18. Pittsburgh Penguins. Stunning front office chaos with Rutherford's resignation. (12)
19. Buffalo Sabres. Took big step back defensively in two-game set with Rangers. (22)
You just knew Lafreniere's 1st was gonna be an OT winner didn't you!!!! OH BABY!!!!! #NYR pic.twitter.com/1NabrI8RJy— Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) January 29, 2021
20. New York Islanders. After blowing 3-0 lead in DC, Sabres face wounded team twice this week on Long Island. (8)
21. Los Angeles Kings. Eden's Iafallo with two goals and points in four of first five games. (28)
22. New Jersey Devils. Need to get Blackwood off Covid list and back in net. (27)
23. Anaheim Ducks. No goals in first eight games for Getzlaf. (26)
24. Arizona Coyotes. The early disappointment in the Pacific. (24)
25. Calgary Flames. Tkachuk vs. the North Division will be a fun subplot to watch. (19)
26. San Jose Sharks. Closing in on return home after relocating to Arizona. (29)
27. New York Rangers. Blueshirts rebounded from uninspiring outing here Tuesday with stellar showing in OT win. (16)
28. Chicago Blackhawks. 2-0 vs. Detroit, 0-4-3 vs. everybody else. (30)
29. Edmonton Oilers. Just 1-4 at home sets bad tone for 3-6 start. (14)
30. Detroit Red Wings. Four goals in first four games for Ryan, none in next four. (31)
31. Ottawa Senators. Already buried in North at 1-6-1 with minus-19 goal differential. (25)