Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Presidents' Trophy wrapped up. Now it's about getting NHL-record 63rd win. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Two straight losses while trying to hang on in Metro. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. This will be Lindy's best chance to go deep since '07 Sabres. (3)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. First team to clinch a spot in the West. (5)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews heating up with five goals in four games. (4)

6. Minnesota Wild. Massive win at Colorado to take top spot in Central. (9)

7. Edmonton Oilers. Skinner gets 25th win of stellar rookie season. (12)

8. New York Rangers. No-shows for first 30 minutes here Friday night. (7)

9. Dallas Stars. Robertson gets 40 goals, closing in on 100 points. (10)

10. Los Angeles Kings. Despite 2.72/.899, Copley is somehow 23-4-3. (6)

11. Colorado Avalanche. Bednar calls out "passengers" after home loss to Wild. (11)

12. Tampa Bay Lightning. Waiting to see if they can flip the playoff switch. (8)

13. Seattle Kraken. Historic improvement from expansion year to Year 2. (13)

14. New York Islanders. In control for top East wild card. (15)

15. Winnipeg Jets. Rolled Wings after Bowness called out leaders. (17)

16. Calgary Flames. Three straight wins at perfect time. (18)

17. Nashville Predators. Won at Boston but stumbled in Pittsburgh. (19)

18. Pittsburgh Penguins. One-point lead for final spot. (14)

19. Florida Panthers. Sabres have to win in Sunrise on Tuesday. (16)

20. Buffalo Sabres. Levi Night rates as an iconic franchise debut. (21)

21. Ottawa Senators. Ownership and arena sagas fascinating backdrop to end of season. (22)

22. Washington Capitals. Good to see Carlson return after serious head injury. (20)

23. St. Louis Blues. Finishing strong with 6-1-1 run. (24)

24. Detroit Red Wings. Rolled Pens, beat Canes with buzzer-beater. (23)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Fell in OT to Blues and Flames. (25)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Rallied from three down to get OTL in Ottawa despite being outshot, 46-11. (27)

27. Arizona Coyotes. Arena vote will determine franchise fate. (26)

28. Montreal Canadiens. Farrell comes from Harvard to score first NHL goal. (28)

29. San Jose Sharks. Snapped 0-6-3 skid with wins over Jets and Golden Knights. (31)

30. Anaheim Ducks. Seven of last nine vs. teams in playoff hunt. (29)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Rough week ahead: Leafs, Devils, Rangers. (32)

32. Chicago Blackhawks. Toews makes return while hinting at retirement. (30)