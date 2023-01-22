Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Boston Bruins. Goal differential up to whopping plus-77; no one else over plus-40. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Massive loss as Pacioretty suffers another Achilles tear. (2)
3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Dahlin was more deserving of earning All-Star vote than Matthews. (3)
New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin held the Buffalo Sabres off for a while, but Victor Olofsson tied it in the third period and Dylan Cozens scored the winner in overtime to send Buffalo to a 3-2 victory.
4. Dallas Stars. Sabres play Monday in Big D, where they have lost eight off last nine visits. (4)
5. New Jersey Devils. Swept three in California before OT loss in Seattle. (11)
6. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos gets to 500 in Vancouver. (9)
7. Winnipeg Jets. Canadian media pegged loss in Toronto as Cup final preview. Stop. (6)
8. Seattle Kraken. Matched expansion year win total (27) in only 45 games. (8)
9. Vegas Golden Knights. Cassidy on struggling Eichel: "The expectations are not being met from Jack." (3)
10. New York Rangers. Huge week ahead vs. Panthers, Leafs, Golden Knights. (7)
11. Los Angeles Kings. Negative goal differential teams don't stay in top three of divisions. (10)
12. Edmonton Oilers. Flying McDavids have won five straight to get within three points of Pacific lead. (16)
13. Washington Capitals. Home showdown vs. Pens on Thursday night. (12)
14. Minnesota Wild. Dumba suddenly becomes a healthy scratch. (13)
15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Jarry makes 46 saves vs. Sens in return off injury list. (15)
16. Colorado Avalanche. Champs finally putting together a run with four straight wins. (22)
17. Calgary Flames. Huberdeau still with only eight goals, 31 points. (14)
18. St. Louis Blues. Sabres there Tuesday, looking to snap 0-7-2 run under the Arch since 2009. (19)
19. New York Islanders. Sorokin singlehandedly stealing points in goal for mediocre team. (17)
20. Florida Panthers. Even after two head-to-head defeats, still feels likes Sabres should finish ahead of them. (25)
21. Buffalo Sabres. Quoting RJ: "Milllllllerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr". Bravo. (21)
22. Nashville Predators. Fans chanting "It's all your fault" at visiting goalies never stops being amusing. (18)
23. Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi returns, gets injured again. (20)
24. Philadelphia Flyers. Team's hot play overshadowed by Provorov "Pride Night" controversy. (23)
25. Ottawa Senators. Dropped 11th straight game in Pittsburgh. (24)
26. Montreal Canadiens. Rash of injuries up front include Slavkofsky, who may be out for the season. (27)
27. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson remains just ahead of Dahlin in defensemen scoring race. (28)
28. Vancouver Canucks. Management leaving Boudreau twisting in the wind. (26)
29. Chicago Blackhawks. Went on anti-tank 5-1 run, including comeback vs. Sabres. (31)
30. Arizona Coyotes. Snapped nine-game skid with shootout win over Red Wings. (29)
31. Anaheim Ducks. Zegras hit town Saturday with ugly minus-23 rating. (30)
32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking like the favorite in Bedard sweepstakes. (32)