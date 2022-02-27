Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Already have five 50-point players. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Locked up Jackets as Andersen made only 19 saves for shutout. (3)
3. Florida Panthers. Dropped two in a row at home for first time this season. (2)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Game in Nashville was first outdoors in franchise history. (4)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews takes over NHL goal lead with No. 36. (5)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Big bounce-back season for Jarry in net. (7)
7. Calgary Flames. Ten-game win streak ended in 7-1 flameout in Vancouver. (8)
8. New York Rangers. Kreider at 34 goals but just one point in last four games. (9)
9. St. Louis Blues. Should feel lucky to get two points vs. Sabres. (11)
10. Minnesota Wild. Talbot spotty in net since All-Star appearance. (6)
11. Washington Capitals. Difficult media session for Putin friend Ovechkin to talk about Russia/Ukraine. (10)
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022
12. Boston Bruins. Opened six-game roadie with OT win in Seattle. (12)
13. Nashville Predators. Strong ceremony to make Rinne's No. 35 their first retired jersey. (14)
14. Los Angeles Kings. Coach McLellan enters Covid protocol. (17)
15. Vegas Golden Knights. Only 1-2-1 with Eichel, lost at Arizona, fell to third in Pacific. Hmmm. (13)
16. Edmonton Oilers. It's up to GM Holland to get them goaltending help. (15)
17. Dallas Stars. Hope Sabres' visit Sunday is as much fun as wild meeting here last month. (16).
18. Anaheim Ducks. Three straight wins and next four are at home. (19)
19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Blanked in Carolina after 24 goals in previous four games. (22)
20. Vancouver Canucks. Rocked the black '90s "Skate" jerseys in win over Flames. (20)
21. Winnipeg Jets. Blew 3-0 first period lead in 6-3 loss at Colorado. (18)
22. Detroit Red Wings. Rough schedule this week: Carolina, Tampa Bay, Florida. (21)
23. San Jose Sharks. Waiting for the sell-off to begin. (23)
24. New York Islanders. Season of big expectations, massive disappointment. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane, Hagel burn Devils for club's first double hat trick since 2003. (25)
The performance was another display of the mettle in the Buffalo dressing room and a snapshot of what the club can do against the league’s elite, Lance Lysowski writes.
26. Ottawa Senators. Six-game road trip opens Tuesday in Tampa. (26)
27. New Jersey Devils. Lindy misses having Ryan Miller in goal. (29)
28. Philadelphia Flyers. Rumors persist Colorado is Giroux's landing spot. (28)
29. Buffalo Sabres. Strong effort in St. Louis after major malaise in Montreal. (27)