Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. First in the league to 100 points. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. In town for Sunday matinee will meet Sabres twice in six days. (2)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Sabres open rugged home-and-home with them here Tuesday. (3)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Playoff preview vs. Leafs on Monday night? (9)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews gets to 50, eyes franchise's first 60-goal season. (8)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Home-and-home with Avs opened late Saturday night in Denver. (6)
7. New York Rangers. Only one goal in last two meetings with Islanders. (5)
The roar when Rick Jeanneret walked that blue carpet from the Zamboni entrance to take his place for Friday night's pregame ceremony was epic. And it didn't stop. We haven't heard any sort of ovation like that in KeyBank Center in ages.
8. Boston Bruins. Points to be taken in road back-to-back at Columbus and Detroit starting Monday. (7)
9. Calgary Flames. Plus-69 goal differential bodes well for playoffs. (4)
10. Minnesota Wild. Now second in Central with just one regulation loss in last 10. (10)
11. St. Louis Blues. Ten OT/SO losses hurting them in Central standings. (11)
12. Washington Capitals. Getting locked into East's second wild-card. (12)
13. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid burns Blues in OT. (15)
14. Nashville Predators. Walked into first-period hornet's next here Friday. (13)
From Peyton Krebs’ leap into the glass after his opening goal that made the fans roar, to Tage Thompson reaching the 30-goal milestone, the Sabres gave those in attendance more reasons to return in their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators to kick off the final month of the season.
15. Los Angeles Kings. Strong shootout win in Calgary. (14)
16. Dallas Stars. All the playoff math working in their favor. (16)
17. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel's two-goal night in Seattle gives him nine in 22 games. (18)
18. Winnipeg Jets. Wheeler's winner here is not what shootout is supposed to be. (17)
19. New York Islanders. Three straight wins, topped by shutout of Rangers in MSG. (21)
20. Vancouver Canucks. Boudreau's club will fall short of playoffs. (19)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Injury ends subpar season for Korpisalo. (20)
22. San Jose Sharks. Meier gets to 30 goals. (22)
23. Buffalo Sabres. RJ Night was simply top shelf entertainment. (26)
24. Anaheim Ducks. Snapped 0-8-3 slide with blanking of Coyotes. (23)
A chaotic season on and off the ice in the Windy City will leave the Blackhawks out of the playoffs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. The glory days of 2008-2017 that produced three Stanley Cups and two other trips to the West final are long gone.
25. Detroit Red Wings. Blashill's time as coach feels like it's up. (24)
26. Chicago Blackhawks. Toews plays 1,000th game in shutout loss at Florida. (25)
27. Ottawa Senators. RIP, owner Eugene Melnyk. (28)
28. Philadelphia Flyers. Atkinson is team's first to 50 points. (27)
29. New Jersey Devils. An 8-1 pounding in Boston shows Lindy may not survive. (29)
30. Seattle Kraken. Blanked five straight periods by Vegas before finally scoring. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. Keller out 4-6 months after gruesome leg injury. (31)
32. Montreal Canadiens. Early St. Louis bump has cooled considerably. (32)