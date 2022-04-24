Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Florida Panthers. Huberdeau just three points behind McDavid for scoring title. (2)

2. Colorado Avalanche. Passed by Panthers after three-game skid. (1)

3. Carolina Hurricanes. It's Raanta or bust in goal with Andersen out. (3)

4. New York Rangers. Kreider is first Blueshirt to 50 goals since Jagr in '06. (4)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews' health status a growing concern. (5)

6. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov is first in franchise history to 100 points. (7)

7. Calgary Flames. Won second Pacific title in last four years. (6)

8. St. Louis Blues. Are 9-0-1 in last 10 trying to catch Wild, claim home-ice edge. (8)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. An 8-1 pasting of Leafs sent a message for first-round matchup. (9)

10. Boston Bruins. Will be hard to catch Tampa for third in Atlantic. (11)

11. Pittsburgh Penguins. Jarry's leg injury puts huge cloud over playoff potential. (10)

12. Edmonton Oilers. Getting goaltending they need from Smith to be dangerous. (12)

13. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin is oldest ever to 50 goals. (12)

14. Nashville Predators. Looking like first-rounder with Calgary. (14)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Will snap three-year playoff drought. (16)

16. Dallas Stars. Final four at home after 0-3 Western Canada roadie. (15)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Entire season could come down to Tuesday in Dallas. (17)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Looks like they ran out of time. (18)

19. New York Islanders. Never approached expectations. (19)

20. Winnipeg Jets. Connor with 44 goals, 44 assists. (20)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Missing playoffs for 15th time in their 21 seasons. (21)

22. Anaheim Ducks. Getzlaf retires after Sunday's home finale, will skip final two road games. (22)

23. San Jose Sharks. Do they finally decide it has to be a full rebuild? (23)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Saluting the past (RJ's Last Call) and the future (Power's first goal). (25)

25. Detroit Red Wings. Two of final three games at New Jersey. Yawners. (24)

26. Ottawa Senators. Sabres have passed them in rebuild speed and standings. (26)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane has quietly compiled third 90-point season. (27)

28. New Jersey Devils. Ruff's power play craters to 0 for 29 in 11 games. (28)

29. Philadelphia Flyers. First have to figure out coach; it won't be Yeo. (29)

30. Seattle Kraken. Pulled upset of Avs as part of three-game home win streak. (30)

31. Montreal Canadiens. RIP to The Flower, breezing down the right wing. (31)

32. Arizona Coyotes. Outscored, 49-13, during 0-8-1 slide. (32)

