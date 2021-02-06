Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Boston Bruins. Trailed 3-1 in third for three straight games. Rallied to go 2-0-1 in them. (7)
2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner is NHL scoring leader (non-McDavid/Draisaitl Division) with 17 points. (4)
3. Montreal Canadiens. Went 4-0-1 with 28 goals in five games against Canucks. (11)
4. Dallas Stars. Are 4-0 at home – and open eight-game homestand Sunday vs. Hawks. (2)
5. Tampa Bay Lightning. As we hit Super Sunday, how much winning can one city do in less than six months? (3)
6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin gets No. 709, passes Gartner for 7th on all-time list. (5)
7. Vegas Golden Knights. Friday's game vs. Kings ended nine-day pause. (6)
8. Florida Panthers. At 6-0-2, last team without a regulation loss. (9)
9. Philadelphia Flyers. New protocols say Gritty can't be on same side as exposed benches. Seriously. (13)
10. Colorado Avalanche. Covid pause came at good time with MacKinnon and others out injured. (8)
11. St. Louis Blues. Will play six straight vs. Coyotes after games. vs. Avs and Wild get wiped out. (14)
12. Carolina Hurricanes. Red-hot Mrazek (0.99, .955) sidelined by thumb surgery. (10)
13. Winnipeg Jets. DuBois exits quarantine Saturday, should debut Tuesday in Calgary. (11)
14. Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine, Roslovic get first goals in win over Stars. (12)
15. Minnesota Wild. Like Sabres, a return to games on Thursday may be overly optimistic. (15)
16. Nashville Predators. Stunned Panthers with goals in final 2:06 of regulation, then Forsberg's OT winner. (16)
17. Pittsburgh Penguins. Could exhale after Marino got off Covid list. (18)
18. Edmonton Oilers. Entering weekend, there are 648 players with fewer assists than the six Draisaitl had vs. Senators. (29)
19. New York Islanders. Postponements vs. Sabres ended chance to snap five-game skid. (20)
20. Buffalo Sabres. Krueger's positive added sobering tone to sudden unraveling of season. (19)
21. New Jersey Devils. Looks pretty dicey that NHL let them play here Sunday. (22)
22. Anaheim Ducks. Getzlaf (upper body) sits out shootout loss to Sharks. (23)
23. Arizona Coyotes. Unless league changes schedule, will play nine straight at home starting Saturday vs. Blues. (24)
24. Calgary Flames. Start four straight against Canucks on Thursday. (25)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Still tough in fan-less United Center (4-1-1) but a feeble 0-3-3 on road. (28)
26. New York Rangers. DeAngelo saga needed to end. (27)
27. Vancouver Canucks. Brutal defense, giving up 5+ goals eight times in first 14 games. (17)
28. San Jose Sharks. After Arizona exile, finally get to stage home opener Feb. 13. (26)
29. Los Angeles Kings. On Gretzky's 60th birthday, Kopitar sat at No. 99 on all-time points list. (21)
30. Detroit Red Wings. Fell to 1-15-2 in last 18 vs. Lightning. (30)
31. Ottawa Senators. Two wins in 11 games: One vs. Leafs, one vs. Habs. Weird. (31)