Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Trailed 3-1 in third for three straight games. Rallied to go 2-0-1 in them. (7)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner is NHL scoring leader (non-McDavid/Draisaitl Division) with 17 points. (4)

3. Montreal Canadiens. Went 4-0-1 with 28 goals in five games against Canucks. (11)

4. Dallas Stars. Are 4-0 at home – and open eight-game homestand Sunday vs. Hawks. (2)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. As we hit Super Sunday, how much winning can one city do in less than six months? (3)

6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin gets No. 709, passes Gartner for 7th on all-time list. (5)

7. Vegas Golden Knights. Friday's game vs. Kings ended nine-day pause. (6)

8. Florida Panthers. At 6-0-2, last team without a regulation loss. (9)

9. Philadelphia Flyers. New protocols say Gritty can't be on same side as exposed benches. Seriously. (13)