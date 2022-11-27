Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Boston Bruins. NHL-record 12-0-0 start to season at home. (1)
2. New Jersey Devils. Impressive depth up front and on defense. (2)
The New Jersey Devils had 63 points last season, or 12 fewer than the Sabres did. Old friend…
3. Vegas Golden Knights. Just 2-3 at home after 5-0 road trip that ended in Buffalo. (3)
4. Dallas Stars. Robertson takes over NHL goal lead from McDavid. (4)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Three disallowed goals helped snap Jersey's streak. (8)
6. Seattle Kraken. Won at Vegas to cap 8-1-1 burst. (13)
7. Winnipeg Jets. Morrissey scores in OT to beat Canes and Stars. (10)
8. Colorado Avalanche. Bummer scheduling: Champs here Thursday night – while Bills are in Foxboro. (6)
9. New York Islanders. Barzal gets first two goals, forges seven-game point streak. (7)
10. Tampa Bay Lightning. Here for back-to-back on Monday before heading to Boston on Tuesday. (9)
11. Detroit Red Wings. Are 7-2-2 since Halloween massacre in Buffalo; host Sabres Wednesday. (15)
12. Carolina Hurricanes. Went 0-1-4 in nine-day span, giving up four OT-winning goals. (5)
13. New York Rangers. Disappointing loss at Anaheim capped Western roadie at 2-1-1. (12)
Bolstered by the fast start to the game, and another dominant showing by its top line, Buffalo escaped with a 7-2 win in Montreal to climb out of an ugly stretch.
14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Responded to seven-game losing streak with 7-1-1 run. (18)
15. Los Angeles Kings. Start four straight at home Sunday vs. Senators. (14)
16. Florida Panthers. Start their turn out West on Monday in Edmonton. (16)
17. St. Louis Blues. Followed 3-0 start with stretches of 0-8, 7-0 and now 0-2. (17)
18. Montreal Canadiens. Dach returns to Chicago to get shootout winner. (21)
19. Edmonton Oilers. Battle of Alberta might be for mantle of NHL's most disappointing team. (11)
20. Calgary Flames. Scored one goal in going 0-1-1 at Pittsburgh and Washington. (22)
21. Nashville Predators. Water water everywhere from street main break causes two postponements. (19)
22. Washington Capitals. Snuffed out Flames and Flyers after four straight losses. (20)
23. Minnesota Wild. Waiving Jost to Sabres created room to trade for Rangers' Reaves. (24)
24. Philadelphia Flyers. Hart only at 2.85/.915 after fast start. (23)
25. Arizona Coyotes. Are 4-3-2 on 14-game roadie, including shutout win at Carolina. (30)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Chemistry growing for line of Peterka-Cozens-Quinn. (29)
27. Vancouver Canucks. Bear scores third-period GWG at Colorado. (25)
28. Ottawa Senators. After beating Sabres, lost next three and scored only one goal in each. (28)
29. Chicago Blackhawks. Roll the tanks: Just 1-6-2 in last nine with only win over Ducks. (26)
30. San Jose Sharks. What those beautiful Seals reverse retro unis need are the '70s white skates. (27)
The California Golden Seals look. They’re sensational. https://t.co/JgOHaSm6fx— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 26, 2022
31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau is first on club to 20 points. (31)
32. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson having disastrous year in net at 4.00/.895. (32)