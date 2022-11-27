 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Hurricanes Bruins Hockey

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron (37) and Bruins fans celebrate David Pastrnak's overtime goal that beat Carolina on Friday and set an NHL record for best start at home at 12-0. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports Columnist

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. NHL-record 12-0-0 start to season at home. (1)

2. New Jersey Devils. Impressive depth up front and on defense. (2)

3. Vegas Golden Knights. Just 2-3 at home after 5-0 road trip that ended in Buffalo. (3)

4. Dallas Stars. Robertson takes over NHL goal lead from McDavid. (4)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Three disallowed goals helped snap Jersey's streak. (8)

6. Seattle Kraken. Won at Vegas to cap 8-1-1 burst. (13)

7. Winnipeg Jets. Morrissey scores in OT to beat Canes and Stars. (10)

8. Colorado Avalanche. Bummer scheduling: Champs here Thursday night  while Bills are in Foxboro. (6)

9. New York Islanders. Barzal gets first two goals, forges seven-game point streak. (7)

10. Tampa Bay Lightning. Here for back-to-back on Monday before heading to Boston on Tuesday. (9)

11. Detroit Red Wings. Are 7-2-2 since Halloween massacre in Buffalo; host Sabres Wednesday. (15)

12. Carolina Hurricanes. Went 0-1-4 in nine-day span, giving up four OT-winning goals. (5)

13. New York Rangers. Disappointing loss at Anaheim capped Western roadie at 2-1-1. (12)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Responded to seven-game losing streak with 7-1-1 run. (18)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Start four straight at home Sunday vs. Senators. (14)

16. Florida Panthers. Start their turn out West on Monday in Edmonton. (16)

17. St. Louis Blues. Followed 3-0 start with stretches of 0-8, 7-0 and now 0-2. (17)

18. Montreal Canadiens. Dach returns to Chicago to get shootout winner. (21)

19. Edmonton Oilers. Battle of Alberta might be for mantle of NHL's most disappointing team. (11)

20. Calgary Flames. Scored one goal in going 0-1-1 at Pittsburgh and Washington. (22)

21. Nashville Predators. Water water everywhere from street main break causes two postponements. (19)

22. Washington Capitals. Snuffed out Flames and Flyers after four straight losses. (20)

23. Minnesota Wild. Waiving Jost to Sabres created room to trade for Rangers' Reaves. (24)

24. Philadelphia Flyers. Hart only at 2.85/.915 after fast start. (23)

25. Arizona Coyotes. Are 4-3-2 on 14-game roadie, including shutout win at Carolina. (30)

26. Buffalo Sabres. Chemistry growing for line of Peterka-Cozens-Quinn. (29)

27. Vancouver Canucks. Bear scores third-period GWG at Colorado. (25)

28. Ottawa Senators. After beating Sabres, lost next three and scored only one goal in each. (28)

29. Chicago Blackhawks. Roll the tanks: Just 1-6-2 in last nine with only win over Ducks. (26)

30. San Jose Sharks. What those beautiful Seals reverse retro unis need are the '70s white skates. (27)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau is first on club to 20 points. (31)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson having disastrous year in net at 4.00/.895. (32)

Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.

