Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Landeskog fined after officiating rant following loss in Carolina. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Defensive demons do it again with shutout of Avs. (2)
3. Florida Panthers. Seized control of Atlantic with dominant five-game win streak. (4)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Five points behind Panthers after losses in Winnipeg and Calgary. (3)
The Swedish defenseman has learned from errors and grown in confidence against top lines, propelling him into the NHL's upper echelon at his position.
5. Calgary Flames. No one complaining about Sutter being recycled behind bench anymore. (8)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Huge turnaround by Jarry in net after '21 playoff collapse. (6)
7. Toronto Maple Leafs. What kind of crisis will they enter if they lose to Sabres on Sunday? (7)
8. New York Rangers. Shesterkin's Hart candidacy has real merit, especially if they finish 2nd in Metro. (5)
9. Boston Bruins. Are 8-1-1 in last 10 and chasing down Leafs. (9)
10. St. Louis Blues. Overtook Wild for second in Central. (10)
11. Minnesota Wild. Talbot makes the 200-foot sprint from crease to join brawl in Detroit. (11)
12. Washington Capitals. Finding some footing on Western Canada trip. (14)
13. Nashville Predators. Won three straight to get back in Central race. (15)
"The atmosphere in Thursday's return game was toxic from the second Eichel took the ice for warmup," writes Mike Harrington. "Unfortunate, but not unexpected."
14. Los Angeles Kings. Locked down that 1-0 lead in Buffalo as good as any team we've seen this year. (13)
15. Dallas Stars. Heiskanen's bout with mono is a big loss. (12)
16. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid one point behind Huberdeau for scoring lead. (17)
17. Vegas Golden Knights. Boooooooooooo! (16)
18. Vancouver Canucks. Miller producing amid all the trade rumors. (19)
19. Anaheim Ducks. Zegras on pace for 25-goal rookie season. (18)
20. Winnipeg Jets. Beat Tampa at home, host Vegas and Boston this week. (21)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine quietly on 34-goal pace, and he's missed 19 games. (20)
22. San Jose Sharks. Working to get new deal with Hertl before trade deadline. (23)
23. New York Islanders. Parise, Palmieri with just seven goals apiece. (24)
"The vagaries of the schedule have suddenly thrust the Sabres into the center of the hockey world, and it's an experience they should revel in," writes Mike Harrington.
24. Detroit Red Wings. Larkin up to 57 points in 53 games. (22)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane lights up Ducks with first six-point game of career. (25)
26. Buffalo Sabres. An epic back-to-back with Eichel return, Leafs outdoor game. (26)
27. Ottawa Senators. Forsberg a trade option for teams looking for a goalie. (27)
28. New Jersey Devils. Lindy gets No. 776 vs. Avs, moves into 6th on all-time win list. (28)
29. Philadelphia Flyers. Five years? And $5.1 million per? For Ristolainen? (29)
30. Arizona Coyotes. First team since '95-96 Pens with consecutive games of 8+ goals. (32)
31. Seattle Kraken. Legitimate expansion-year stench. (30)