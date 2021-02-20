Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs. Could Matthews actually have a 50-goal season – in 56 games? (2)
2. Florida Panthers. Entered weekend No. 1 in NHL in points percentage (11-2-2, .800). (4)
3. Boston Bruins. Should have big edge in Lake Tahoe over Covid-depleted Flyers. (1)
4. Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury has taken over No. 1 slot at 7-2, 1.56/.937 heading into outdoor game. (3)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. Top four in Central (Florida, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago) all 7-2-1 in last 10. (6)
6. Tampa Bay Lightning. Champs are just fine without Kucherov. (5)
7. Colorado Avalanche. Lineup getting healthier, highlighted by return of MacKinnon. (8)
8. Washington Capitals. Vanecek a Vezina winner against Sabres at 3-0-1, 1.92/.938 (9)
Vitek Vezina Vanecek vs. #Sabres: 3-0-1, 1.92/.938Vitek Vezina Vanecek vs. rest NHL: 4-3-1, 3.38/.895Good lord. #Capitals— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 19, 2021
9. St. Louis Blues. Only went 3-3-1 in seven-game "series" against Arizona. (10)
10. Montreal Canadiens. Are 6-0-2 on road but just 3-4 at home. (7)
11. Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux, Voracek among key names on Covid list. (11)
12. New York Islanders. Not what Sabres need right now: Play first of four games in 14 in Nassau Coliseum on Monday night. (17)
13. Winnipeg Jets. Dubois: Two weeks of quarantine, two games, injured list. (12)
14. Dallas Stars. Four straight postponements due to Texas weather disaster. (13)
15. Edmonton Oilers. Bad sign for opponents: Beat Flames even though McDavid, Draisaitl were held pointless. (14)
16. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane's spectacular spin-o-rama vs. Canes was one for the ages. (20)
The Pat Foley call. Look at how the defenseman is going to his right. Forget something? My goodness. https://t.co/FLNetd6NEV— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 20, 2021
17. New Jersey Devils. Nobody pegged Lindy's team as a top-four contender in East. (26)
18. Pittsburgh Penguins. As Sid the Kid reaches 1,000 games, he reaffirms commitment to stay for his entire career. (19)
19. Columbus Blue Jackets. One of six good teams in Central but only four will make it. (15)
20. Arizona Coyotes. Garland up to team-high 15 points in 16 games. (22)
21. Calgary Flames. Team Average: 8-8-1 with minus-1 goal differential. (16)
22. Minnesota Wild. Dropped to seventh in Pacific during Covid pause. (18)
23. Los Angeles Kings. At 33, Kopitar still producing with 19 points in 15 games. (28)
24. San Jose Sharks. Finally playing at home gives them a chance to make up ground. (25)
25. New York Rangers. Until scoring Saturday Lafreniere's OT goal in Buffalo was his only point over 15 games. (27)
26. Anaheim Ducks. Heading in wrong direction at 3-6-1 in last 10. (21)
27. Vancouver Canucks. Reverse retros are hideous green concoctions. (29)
28. Buffalo Sabres. Ristolainen's Covid tale is a sobering one. (23)
29. Nashville Predators. Hynes might be the first coach to get axed. (24)
30. Ottawa Senators. Most unlikely victory of season leaguewide was OT win at Toronto that saw 5-1 deficit erased. (31)
31. Detroit Red Wings. Gave up seven at home to Panthers. (30)