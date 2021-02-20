Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

17. New Jersey Devils. Nobody pegged Lindy's team as a top-four contender in East. (26)

18. Pittsburgh Penguins. As Sid the Kid reaches 1,000 games, he reaffirms commitment to stay for his entire career. (19)

19. Columbus Blue Jackets. One of six good teams in Central but only four will make it. (15)

20. Arizona Coyotes. Garland up to team-high 15 points in 16 games. (22)

21. Calgary Flames. Team Average: 8-8-1 with minus-1 goal differential. (16)

22. Minnesota Wild. Dropped to seventh in Pacific during Covid pause. (18)

23. Los Angeles Kings. At 33, Kopitar still producing with 19 points in 15 games. (28)

24. San Jose Sharks. Finally playing at home gives them a chance to make up ground. (25)

25. New York Rangers. Until scoring Saturday Lafreniere's OT goal in Buffalo was his only point over 15 games. (27)

26. Anaheim Ducks. Heading in wrong direction at 3-6-1 in last 10. (21)