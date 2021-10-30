Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

11. Tampa Bay Lightning. Took out frustration of loss to Sabres on Pens the next night. (10)

12. Winnipeg Jets. Wiped out third-period deficits to win in both Anaheim and LA. (17)

13. Detroit Red Wings. Have to like the cadre of young talent Stevie Y is building. (18)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby closing in on his season debut. (9)

15. San Jose Sharks. Three-straight losses after 4-0 start. (3)

Inside the NHL: When it comes to Eichel, the money is as big an issue as the surgery In a flat-cap time, there's just not many teams that can afford a $10 million contract for the next four years, and the Sabres aren't budging about retaining any salary, Mike Harrington says.

16. Columbus Blue Jackets. Alternated wins and losses for six straight games. (15)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Seem like current leader in Eichel Derby, but how does the money work? (29)

18. Boston Bruins. After horrid preseason, Ullmark at 2.37/.920 in first three starts. (12)

19. New York Islanders. Parise, Chara pointless after six games. (24)

20. Toronto Maple Leafs. Rielly's new deal forces big forward to be traded before next season. (14)