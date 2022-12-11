Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Incredible 14-0 run at home ends in shootout loss to Vegas. (1)

2. New Jersey Devils. Busy four-game week includes Tuesday showdown with Stars. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Pretty impressive to run off 10-0-3 streak minus three injured defensemen. (3)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Signature road win in Boston without Eichel, Pietrangelo. (4)

5. Winnipeg Jets. Improved to 7-0-1 in last 8 vs. Blues with road domination. (10)

6. Dallas Stars. Seguin's last-minute OT winner stuns Senators. (6)

7. Seattle Kraken. Wright's first NHL goal is a total take-that vs. Habs for draft snub. (5)

8. Carolina Hurricanes. Thursday's visit by Kraken opens stretch of 7 of 8 at home. (8)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Who knew Tuesday's visit by Kraken would rate as a much-watch game? (9)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Seven-game skid is a distant memory now. (14)

11. New York Islanders. Slipped to wild card, but really like that +15 goal differential. (11)

12. Detroit Red Wings. Nice win for Lalonde in first game as coach back in Tampa Bay. (12)

13. Edmonton Oilers. Skinner has grabbed No. 1 slot in goal from Campbell. (17)

14. Florida Panthers. Fifth in Atlantic and outside wild-card spots. (18)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Torched in Toronto. (15)

16. Minnesota Wild. Open four-game homestand Monday vs. Oilers. (16)

17. Calgary Flames. Snuffed out in Columbus in first game vs. Gaudreau. (21)

18. Washington Capitals. On road to 800, Ovechkin hosts Stars and Leafs this week. (22)

19. Colorado Avalanche. In big change from two weeks ago, Sabres won't see MacKinnon on Thursday. (7)

20. Nashville Predators. McDonagh gets rousing ovation in return to play Lightning. (13)

21. Montreal Canadiens. Nice rebound in Seattle after collapse in Vancouver. (19)

22. New York Rangers. Temporarily idled crisis with wins over Blues, Knights. (20)

23. Vancouver Canucks. Seven goals in 24 minutes to wipe out 4-0 deficit and beat Habs in OT. (25)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Will we ever see another first period like Thompson had in Columbus? Mind-blowing production. (24)

25. St. Louis Blues. Berube tiring of Binnington's antics coming out of the net. (23)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. KO'd MacKinnon, then pulled home surprise vs. Avs. (27)

27. Ottawa Senators. Nice rally in New York, rough collapse in Dallas. (26)

28. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson up to 24 assists and 35 points. (30)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Pulled upset of Bruins on Crouse goal with 13.5 seconds left. (28)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. They are who we thought they were. (31)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. First period against Sabres was an all-time franchise embarrassment. (29)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Still have one regulation win. One. It's December. Yikes. (32)