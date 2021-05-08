Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win Playing in his first game at any level since March 7, 2020, Houser stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, standing tall to help the Sabres rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.

11. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid's run to 100 seemed inconceivable in January. (12)

12. New York Islanders. Houser was a wonderful story but those were two disgraceful losses for a playoff team. (10)

13. Winnipeg Jets. Sputtered to the finish as first-round fodder. (14)

14. St. Louis Blues. Claimed last West spot but how much of a challenge will they be to Vegas? (15)

15. Nashville Predators. Saros should get lots of Vezina consideration. (16)

16. Montreal Canadiens. Playoff series with Leafs would be first since 1979. (18)

17. Dallas Stars. Just can't lose 14 points in OT/shootout and survive. (17)

18. New York Rangers. Drury shockingly inherits president/GM roles after ownership goes off the deep end. (13)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. Flamed out in East after 11-4-2 start. (20)

20. Chicago Blackhawks. Rebuilding nicely, could really use a healthy Toews back next season. (19)