Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Vegas Golden Knights. Astounding plus-59 goal differential with three games left in 56-game season. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. In heat of Presidents' Trophy race after tying franchise record with 13-game point streak. (2)
3. Colorado Avalanche. Battle is for home ice vs. Wild. (5)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy up to 31 wins in 40 games in net. (3)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews gets to 40 goals in a shortened season. (6)
6. Florida Panthers. Will meet Bolts in first cross-Florida playoff series in NHL history. (4)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Started slow, turned into class of the East. (7).
8. Minnesota Wild. Carve Kaprizov's name into the Calder right now. (9)
9. Washington Capitals. On fumes right now with Ovechkin injury, Wilson drama. (8)
10. Boston Bruins. Hall trade gave them huge addition to second line. (11)
Playing in his first game at any level since March 7, 2020, Houser stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, standing tall to help the Sabres rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.
11. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid's run to 100 seemed inconceivable in January. (12)
12. New York Islanders. Houser was a wonderful story but those were two disgraceful losses for a playoff team. (10)
13. Winnipeg Jets. Sputtered to the finish as first-round fodder. (14)
14. St. Louis Blues. Claimed last West spot but how much of a challenge will they be to Vegas? (15)
15. Nashville Predators. Saros should get lots of Vezina consideration. (16)
16. Montreal Canadiens. Playoff series with Leafs would be first since 1979. (18)
17. Dallas Stars. Just can't lose 14 points in OT/shootout and survive. (17)
18. New York Rangers. Drury shockingly inherits president/GM roles after ownership goes off the deep end. (13)
19. Philadelphia Flyers. Flamed out in East after 11-4-2 start. (20)
20. Chicago Blackhawks. Rebuilding nicely, could really use a healthy Toews back next season. (19)
21. Arizona Coyotes. Kessel gets 900th career point. (21)
22. Los Angeles Kings. Nice celebration for Kopitar's 1,000th career point. (24)
23. Calgary Flames. Still waiting to see Sutter's big impact. (22)
24. Vancouver Canucks. Green deserves more run behind the bench. (25).
25. Ottawa Senators. Prospects blooming during 7-2-1 run. (27)
26. San Jose Sharks. It's time to rebuild. (23)
27. Detroit Red Wings. Have battled hard down the stretch. (26)
28. Columbus Blue Jackets. Running for the bus in Tortorella's final days. (28)
29. New Jersey Devils. You wonder if Lindy is a tad too old for a rebuild. (29)
30. Anaheim Ducks. Bravo and farewell, Ryan Miller. (30)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Farewell to yet another ungodly season. Somebody fix this mess. (31)