Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

12. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid reaches 100-point pace with eight games left. Amazing. (13)

13. New York Rangers. Running out of time after strong six-week push. (15)

14. Winnipeg Jets. Six-game skid has them in danger of dropping to fourth in North. (12)

15. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly with some OT magic for win at Minnesota. (21)

16. Nashville Predators. Their 5-0 record in shootouts is difference in playoff race to date. (14)

17. Dallas Stars. Plus-8 goal differential bodes well to sneak into fourth in Central. (16)

18. Montreal Canadiens. Have not met Leafs in playoffs since 1979 so it would be must-see TV. (17)

19. Chicago Blackhawks. Will miss playoffs for third time in four years. (18)

20. Philadelphia Flyers. Lot of changes coming after disappointing playoff miss. (19)

21. Arizona Coyotes. Tough to catch Blues, who have three games in hand. (20)