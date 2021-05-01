Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Vegas Golden Knights. Won 10 in a row before Friday loss at Arizona. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Hamilton should get plenty of Norris votes. (3)
3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Joined Pens as only teams with 20 home wins. (4)
4. Florida Panthers. Still waiting to get Hornqvist back in the lineup. (5)
5. Colorado Avalanche. Grubauer blanks Sharks in return from Covid list. (2)
6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Will win North but does goaltending hold up in playoffs? (10)
7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Making playoffs 15 straight years is remarkable consistency (9).
8. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin sits out three games with lower-body issue. (6)
9. Minnesota Wild. Kaprisov blowing rookies away with 23 goals. (7)
10. New York Islanders. Looking for 8-0 sweep of Sabres here Monday and Tuesday. (8)
11. Boston Bruins. Hall has five goals in 10 games after scoring just twice with Sabres. (11)
12. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid reaches 100-point pace with eight games left. Amazing. (13)
13. New York Rangers. Running out of time after strong six-week push. (15)
14. Winnipeg Jets. Six-game skid has them in danger of dropping to fourth in North. (12)
15. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly with some OT magic for win at Minnesota. (21)
16. Nashville Predators. Their 5-0 record in shootouts is difference in playoff race to date. (14)
17. Dallas Stars. Plus-8 goal differential bodes well to sneak into fourth in Central. (16)
18. Montreal Canadiens. Have not met Leafs in playoffs since 1979 so it would be must-see TV. (17)
19. Chicago Blackhawks. Will miss playoffs for third time in four years. (18)
20. Philadelphia Flyers. Lot of changes coming after disappointing playoff miss. (19)
21. Arizona Coyotes. Tough to catch Blues, who have three games in hand. (20)
22. Calgary Flames. Lucic crosses 1,000 career games. (22)
23. San Jose Sharks. Kane's four-point night vs. Arizona tops three-game goal streak. (23)
24. Los Angeles Kings. Fifth postseason miss since winning Cup in 2014. (25)
25. Vancouver Canucks. Dropped three straight to just about end hopes. (26).
26. Detroit Red Wings. Vrana with six goals in seven games since trade from Caps. (24)
27. Ottawa Senators. Batherson at 17 goals pushing to be first on club to 20. (27)
28. Columbus Blue Jackets. Snapped 0-7-2 skid with shootout win over Wings. (28)
29. New Jersey Devils. Won two straight to hold off Sabres. (30)
30. Anaheim Ducks. Did wonderful job with videos to celebrate Miller's retirement. (29)
31. Buffalo Sabres. With every goal, Reinhart's price is going up. (31)