Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

12. Columbus Blue Jackets. Long trip here from Vegas for game Monday night. (16)

13. Philadelphia Flyers. Emotional goal for Hayes in honor of late brother. (15)

14. Los Angeles Kings. Doughty pushing for fast recovery from knee injury. (9)

15. St. Louis Blues. No excuse to lose to Coyotes at home. Ever. (6)

16. Boston Bruins. Weird schedule: Were off all week until Saturday game in Philly. (20)

17. Colorado Avalanche. Finally looked like Cup contenders in grinding of Seattle. (25)

18. Vegas Golden Knights. Fourth in Pacific as they wait to get healthy. (13)

19. Nashville Predators. Duchene on 36-goal, 82-point pace. (21)

20. New Jersey Devils. Utica farm team sets AHL record with 12-0 start. (17)

21. Pittsburgh Penguins. Took out frustration of weird loss vs. Sabres on Habs. (18)

22. San Jose Sharks. Have to make decision soon on Evander Kane's status. (22)