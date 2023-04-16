Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Final regular season rankings. Last week in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Historic season must be topped with a Cup. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Won finale at Florida to hold off Devils and take Metro. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. Lindy's crew went from 63 points to 112, but Rangers are a huge playoff test. (3)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Won West to finally get Eichel to playoffs. How long does he stay? (4)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Jobs at stake in first-rounder vs. Lightning. (5)

6. Edmonton Oilers. It was 64-89-153 for McDavid in best season by a player since the '90s. (6)

7. Colorado Avalanche. Rallied from 14 points out to win Central in final two minutes of Game 82. (8)

8. New York Rangers. Big names stoned by Levi in thrilling MSG shootout. (7)

9. Dallas Stars. Avs' result leaves them rugged first-rounder with Wild. (9)

10. Los Angeles Kings. Will put up a battle against McDavid & Co. (10)

11. Minnesota Wild. Dangerous team that never seems to do much in the playoffs. (11)

12. Seattle Kraken. A 40-point improvement lands them in playoffs in Year Two. Now Avs await. (12)

13. Tampa Bay Lightning. Just 11-14-4 after Valentine's Day. Can they suddenly flip a playoff switch? (13)

14. New York Islanders. Landed in wild card thanks to Fasching's knee goal vs. Sabres. (15)

15. Florida Panthers. Landed in wild card thanks to fluke 6-0 run by journeyman goalie Lyon. (14)

16. Winnipeg Jets. Barely snuck into last spot in West but Hellebuyck makes them dangerous. (16)

17. Calgary Flames. Third team in history with 30-plus one-goal losses, and 17 were OT/SO. (17)

18. Nashville Predators. Took Avs to the end of Game 82. (18)

19. Buffalo Sabres. Wonderful tribute to retiring Anderson. Heat will rise for '24 playoff push. (20)

20. Pittsburgh Penguins. Hextall and Burke got the gate after first playoff miss since '06. (19)

21. Ottawa Senators. Ownership saga a story to watch all summer. (21)

22. Vancouver Canucks. Lots of moves ahead in offseason. (25)

23. St. Louis Blues. Team in transition moving toward rebuild. (22)

24. Detroit Red Wings. Good thing Yzerman is a legend. His big summer moves didn't work. (23)

25. Washington Capitals. Laviolette steps aside but they won't rebuild with Ovi going for 99's record. (24)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Briere's handiwork will be fascinating to watch. (26)

27. Arizona Coyotes. May 16 arena vote will determine fate of franchise. (28)

28. Montreal Canadiens. Atlantic wants no part of them having more lottery luck and landing Bedard. (27)

29. San Jose Sharks. Will 101-point season earn defensively challenged Karlsson the Norris? (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Tank: Fans showered Toews with love in his final game as captain. (31)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tankier: Who were those guys who played Sabres on Friday? (30)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Tankiest: Lost final 13 to land best lottery odds, quickly fired Eakins. (32)