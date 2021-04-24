Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Vegas Golden Knights. Eight-game winning streak makes four years, four playoff berths. (3)
2. Colorado Avalanche. Need to get Rantanen off Covid list. (1)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Surprise Central leader has plus-40 goal differential. (5)
4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Suddenly inconsistent, with 5-5 mark in last 10 shows. (2)
5. Florida Panthers. Top prospect Knight makes 33 saves to win NHL debut in net. (7)
6. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin battling lower-body injury. (6)
7. Minnesota Wild. Join Knights, Avs in combined 19-game win streak. (13)
8. New York Islanders. Amazing 19-2-3 record in final year at Coliseum. (9)
9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Games vs. Sabres and Devils show defensive issues. (8)
10. Toronto Maple Leafs. Games vs. Canucks show goaltending issues. (4)
11. Boston Bruins. Marchand finds the puck and the puck finds him. A lot. (12)
12. Winnipeg Jets. Host Oilers in final two matchups starting Monday. (10)
13. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid at 77 points through 45 games, a 96-point pace. (11)
14. Nashville Predators. Appear to have dusted Hawks but can they hold off Stars? (14)
15. New York Rangers. Still only six back of Bruins, so need these two vs. Sabres. (15)
16. Dallas Stars. They may really rue those 12 OT/SO losses. (19)
17. Montreal Canadiens. Chugging to finish: Losers of seven of 10. (16)
18. Chicago Blackhawks. Regulation loss to Preds may have ended postseason hopes. (18)
19. Philadelphia Flyers. Just about locked into sixth place in East. (20)
20. Arizona Coyotes. Went 0-6 in 12-day stretch vs. Avs, Wild, Knights. (22)
21. St. Louis Blues. Need points in three-game set at Minnesota that opens Wednesday. (17)
22. Calgary Flames. Last head-to-head game vs. Habs is Monday. (23)
23. San Jose Sharks. Great in-game and postgame salute to Marleau's record in Vegas. (21)
24. Detroit Red Wings. Four-goal night for Vrana snaps three-game skid. (26)
25. Los Angeles Kings. Kopitar up to 45 points in 44 games. (25)
26. Vancouver Canucks. Earned league-wide props for wins over Leafs off Covid pause. (27).
27. Ottawa Senators. Suddenly grabbed three straight wins and four of five. (30)
28. Columbus Blue Jackets. Complete white flag run up Central pole. (24)
29. Anaheim Ducks. League-low 104 goals gets you nowhere. (28)
30. New Jersey Devils. No defense, no saves: Allowed 41 goals in losing eight straight. (29)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Feels like they can catch any of the four teams above them. (31)