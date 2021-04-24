Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

11. Boston Bruins. Marchand finds the puck and the puck finds him. A lot. (12)

12. Winnipeg Jets. Host Oilers in final two matchups starting Monday. (10)

13. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid at 77 points through 45 games, a 96-point pace. (11)

14. Nashville Predators. Appear to have dusted Hawks but can they hold off Stars? (14)

15. New York Rangers. Still only six back of Bruins, so need these two vs. Sabres. (15)

16. Dallas Stars. They may really rue those 12 OT/SO losses. (19)

17. Montreal Canadiens. Chugging to finish: Losers of seven of 10. (16)

18. Chicago Blackhawks. Regulation loss to Preds may have ended postseason hopes. (18)

19. Philadelphia Flyers. Just about locked into sixth place in East. (20)

20. Arizona Coyotes. Went 0-6 in 12-day stretch vs. Avs, Wild, Knights. (22)