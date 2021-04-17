Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Covid pause that includes Grubauer is a growing concern. (1)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Savard was the move they needed to bulk blueline. (2)
3. Vegas Golden Knights. Came in late with Sabres on Hall sweepstakes. (7)
4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Huge two-game set this week in Winnipeg. (6)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. Aho, Trocheck both headed to 20-goal seasons. (4)
6. Washington Capitals. Sabres made them look oddly slow Thursday night. (3)
7. Florida Panthers. Montour suddenly got a legitimate Cup chance. (5)
8. Pittsburgh Penguins. Are 16-3-2 at home but need to improve on the road. (8)
9. New York Islanders. Pens-like: Home/road split of 18-2-2 vs. 9-11-2. (9)
10. Winnipeg Jets. Didn't get defense upgrade they needed at deadline. (11)
11. Edmonton Oilers. Will be fresh with only three games in current 15-day stretch. (10)
12. Boston Bruins. Hall and Lazar back in town for three straight this week. (14)
13. Minnesota Wild. Seem locked into third in the West. (12)
14. Nashville Predators. Three-game showdown with Hawks opens Monday. (15)
15. New York Rangers. Entered weekend still only six points behind Bruins. (17)
16. Montreal Canadiens. Huge win Friday over Calgary in battle for fourth in North. (13)
17. St. Louis Blues. Only hope is fourth, and only one point up on Arizona. (19)
18. Chicago Blackhawks. Must-wins this week in final games vs. Nashville. (18)
19. Dallas Stars. Finally starting to make a move with points in eight of 10 games. (22)
20. Philadelphia Flyers. Heading nowhere but the golf course. (21)
21. San Jose Sharks. Four-game skid just as they started to eye fourth place. (23)
22. Arizona Coyotes. Ditto. Bad time for five straight losses. (16)
23. Calgary Flames. They're done. Habs have three games in hand on them. (25)
24. Columbus Blue Jackets. Ran up white flag, likely marking end of Torts era. (20)
25. Los Angeles Kings. Iafallo a key part of their rebuild. (26)
26. Detroit Red Wings. Up to 16 wins and giving Central foes fits. (29)
27. Vancouver Canucks. NHL acted callously in pushing them to return from pause. (24).
28. Anaheim Ducks. Not going anywhere. Hard to see a plan. (30)
29. New Jersey Devils. Lindy's crew 4-16-3 at home, but 10-6-3 on road. (27)
30. Ottawa Senators. Runaway leader for North basement as expected. (28)
31. Buffalo Sabres. Two regulation losses in a 10-game stretch is quite a change. (31)