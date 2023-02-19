Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. After Leafs make big move, do they follow suit? (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Major moment to finally host an outdoor game in 25th season in Raleigh. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Low bar for O'Reilly: Just get them out of the first round. (4)

4. New Jersey Devils. Absurd playoff format alert: NJ-NYR and Toronto-Tampa Bay first-round series looming. (3)

Q&A: Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on NHLPA's search for new executive director Kyle Okposo had a seat at the table for a thorough, 10-month-long interview process that will impact the National Hockey League and its stakeholders for years to come.

5. New York Rangers. The Cup contender that's not getting enough notice: Are 8-1-1 with seven straight wins. (7)

6. Tampa Bay Lightning. Are 21-4-2 at home, so catching Leafs for second in Atlantic matters. (5)

7. Dallas Stars. Last 10 games: 4-1 in regulation, 0-5 in OT/shootouts. (6)

8. Vegas Golden Knights. Won four straight as Eichel went 2-3-5/plus-4. (10)

9. Los Angeles Kings. Copley a revelation in goal with 17-3-1 record. (13)

10. Edmonton Oilers. Even with McDavid and Draisaitl, are an NHL-worst 0-4 in shootouts. Bizarre. (8)

11. Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele up to 32 goals. (9)

12. Seattle Kraken. Slipped to third in Pacific but still comfortably in playoff spot. (12)

13. Colorado Avalanche. Climbed to third in Central and would be rugged first-rounder for Jets or Stars. (14)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Next three at home are Isles, Oilers, Lightning. (11)

15. Florida Panthers. Three days off before Friday's visit by Sabres, who will be on back-to-back with travel. (17)

16. Minnesota Wild. At 12 straight games and counting with three goals or less. (18)

17. Detroit Red Wings. Won five straight, swept Western Canada trip to pass Sabres. (23)

18. New York Islanders. Big comeback from trio of two-goal deficits to upend Pens. (21)

19. Washington Capitals. Dropped three straight heading into Saturday's outdoor game at Carolina. (15)

20. Calgary Flames. Went 1-2-2 out of break, with only win in Buffalo. (19)

21. Buffalo Sabres. Brutal week ahead: Leafs, Lightning, Panthers. (16)

22. Nashville Predators. For Sale sign close to going up after 5-0 loss to Bruins. (20)

23. Ottawa Senators. Blew two-goal lead at home to Hawks, lost in OT. (22)

24. St. Louis Blues. Trades of Tarasenko, O'Reilly end championship window. (25)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Out of break at 1-3-1 and heading to Calgary and Edmonton. (24)

Casey Mittelstadt proving to be a 'really underrated' part of Sabres' success Entering their game Saturday in San Jose, Mittelstadt had been among the Sabres’ most productive players over the past several weeks. Since Dec. 29, he’s tied for third on the team with 16 points, 13 of which have come at even strength.

26. Arizona Coyotes. Mullett magic: Are 12-8-2 at home, just 7-20-6 on the road. (29)

27. Montreal Canadiens. That minus-50 goal differential says they'll keep dropping. (27)

28. Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet questions team's conditioning. Tough to fix that in February. (26)

29. San Jose Sharks. GM/Ex-Sabre Grier has quite a reset to handle with Meier, Karlsson (28)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. With Toronto and New York out, seems like Dallas or Colorado would work for Kane. (30)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Sabres torched them for 13 goals in two meetings. (31)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Still have 17 road games left and are only 5-17-2. (32)