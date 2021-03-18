Mike Harrington: You can't always control results, but you can control how hard you play

After the game, Granato promised to demand more and push harder. We'll see how that goes in practice Friday. Prior to the game, Granato gave the first indication of that when he channeled his inner Ralph Krueger and established his first buzzword – "push capacity." It means how much a player can be poked and prodded to get the result you want.

Frankly, General Manager Kevyn Adams needs to push some guys out the door. Like first thing Friday morning. Waive somebody. Trade somebody. Do something. Anything.

Krueger wasn't good enough as a coach, and we all know that. But you just can't lay the blame of a 13-game winless streak at the feet of the coach.

"How much can you actually push a guy? How much can he take?" Granato said. "Or how much does he really want to resolve issues or want to become a player or score a goal? And with certain guys, you can push really, really hard. And other guys you can't.

"I think in this situation, these guys have a collective feel that they want to be pushed and want to push further. I don't mean to say that implies that push comes from me. That push comes from everybody, from your linemates and your teammates and us as a whole. So that is something we need to take advantage of, certainly from the coaching side.