Mike Harrington: You can't always control results, but you can control how hard you play

Poor Don Granato.
When I asked the Buffalo Sabres' interim coach an hour before Thursday's snorefest in KeyBank Center how he was going to get these guys to compete, he started out by saying, "That's a million dollar question and that's what we're pushing for."
Actually, around here, it's really a six or eight or nine million dollar question.
On yet another bizarre day in and around the rink that reeked of 2021, the Sabres were toyed with by the Boston Bruins. It was a name-the-score game that ended 4-1. The shots on goal finished 37-24 after the count was 35-16 midway through the third period.
That's a 13-game winless streak, one shy of the franchise record set by the 2015 tankers. But hey, at least this baker's dozen wasn't another doughnut. The Sabres got a fluke goal from Kyle Okposo – his first in over a year – to score on home ice for the first time in more than eight periods.
Buffalo's 13th straight loss was a microcosm of all interim coach Don Granato will have to fix over the Sabres’ final 27 games.
Other than that, not much to say. The Sabres came into the third period down 3-1, and promptly took 10 minutes to get their first shot on goal. Brandon Montour took a brainless interference penalty against David Pastrnak to create a 5-on-3, and Boston's pasta man made him pay with a laser that Carter Hutton only heard on the way in to put this one way.
The Sabres play with no jam, no vigor and no fight. They're 0-17-1 when trailing after two periods. Battling back is simply too hard or too much of a bother for them.
After the game, Granato promised to demand more and push harder. We'll see how that goes in practice Friday. Prior to the game, Granato gave the first indication of that when he channeled his inner Ralph Krueger and established his first buzzword – "push capacity." It means how much a player can be poked and prodded to get the result you want.
Frankly, General Manager Kevyn Adams needs to push some guys out the door. Like first thing Friday morning. Waive somebody. Trade somebody. Do something. Anything.
Krueger wasn't good enough as a coach, and we all know that. But you just can't lay the blame of a 13-game winless streak at the feet of the coach.
Granato has a clear vision for his first opportunity leading an NHL bench. He wants the Sabres to use their speed to create scoring chances in 5-on-5 situations.
"How much can you actually push a guy? How much can he take?" Granato said. "Or how much does he really want to resolve issues or want to become a player or score a goal? And with certain guys, you can push really, really hard. And other guys you can't.
"I think in this situation, these guys have a collective feel that they want to be pushed and want to push further. I don't mean to say that implies that push comes from me. That push comes from everybody, from your linemates and your teammates and us as a whole. So that is something we need to take advantage of, certainly from the coaching side.
Memo to Granato: Bag skates should be on the agenda Friday. Do it. If you have to sacrifice some energy in Saturday's matinee, it's worth it to send the message that there should be some sort of standard around here.
"I think it's got to be something that's inside you, it's got to be that inner, inner drive," said center Eric Staal, now at 20 games and counting without a goal as he awaits his trade ticket out of this purgatory. "I think it's execution. Compete on the one-on-one puck battles. There's a lot of things we can get better at, clearly, but be prideful to be in the NHL, competing. And when you get your chance, make it the best you can. We haven't done good enough in that area for a good while now."
Both teams had a bizarre day, with each dealing with a possible Covid-19 case and the potential of a postponement. The Sabres, of course, had just fired their coach, and Granato wasn't able to meet with his team in person until 5 p.m. That makes it a tough ask to get results out of this game.
"We didn't get a job done. I didn't get a job done for him. And unfortunately, he's out of the building now," Hall said.
Will to compete? That shouldn't be a tough ask. With this team, of course, it is.
That normal Sabres-Bruins hate? It didn't help. Nowhere to be found. Partly, I think, because Game No. 342 all-time was their first matchup in nearly 15 months – since Dec. 29, 2019. There are seven more this season, starting Saturday. The Bruins had an easy night Thursday. It was a glorified scrimmage for them.
Taylor Hall said he was texting with his father in the morning and describing the season as "hilarious, but in a very cruel way." I get that. You can only laugh, otherwise you'd cry.
Prior to the game, Okposo talked about the strange 36 hours the team had endured since the loss Tuesday in New Jersey. Krueger was fired, and then the planned meeting with Adams couldn't take place, and Granato's first morning skate was wiped out by the Covid-19 issues. The players spent the morning isolated from each other after coming to the arena for testing and then returning home to get on their text network to find out what was going on. At least, Hall said, they know they're on the "back nine" of the pandemic.
"If these players loved Ralph Krueger as much as we heard the last two years, they sure have a funny way of showing it," writes Mike Harrington.
But after the latest loss, Okposo rued another slipshod performance from this club.
"There's no certainty with Covid, but in saying that, we need to find more certainty in our game," he said. "We need to find more certainty in the way that we come out every night, in the way that we can look at the guy next to you and you know that he's going to compete and he's going to work. We need more of that. That's on everybody in the locker room, that's on everybody throughout the organization."
Sure is. It's not on the fired coach.