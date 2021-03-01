Mike Harrington: With Ralph Krueger's credibility shot, Sabres again in a coaching bind

"It turns out there were multiple lower-body injuries. Whatever," Krueger said. "The point is he came out of Jersey hurt. The warmup call and the region that ended up being aggravated, it was his first time back on his skates since that game and now it changed the game and we're working on his health and getting him fit again."

Say what?

With Eichel a late scratch, Krueger put Tage Thompson in the lineup instead of Jeff Skinner. Thompson was dressed and skating in the warmup and Skinner wasn't. Bad decision. Another layer to the Skinner drama.

Krueger told reporters last week that Will Borgen was day to day and it turned out he had a fractured hand and needed surgery. Maybe the medical staff isn't communicating with the coach properly or maybe the coach is stretching the bounds of truth.

It seems like if a player is out long term (Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark, Rasmus Ristolainen), we get the goods. If he isn't, Krueger goes into deception mode, assuming he has the accurate information. Hey, if a coach doesn't want to give up injury timetables, that's fine. Just say so. Knock off the fibs.