Mike Harrington: With offense in crisis, Sabres have taken turn for the worse

Then, there's Hall. He bet on himself signing here for a year. Play well and you get big money this summer and/or a good destination at the trade deadline. Score one goal and who knows what you'll get.

Hall had a breakaway shortly after Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the first period. He put a backhand muffin into Ilya Sorokin's pad.

"I'd love to have four or five goals right now. I feel like I've had some bad luck a bit, but at the same time, when you're not scoring, you've got to change something," Hall said. "You've got to find whatever is in your game that's not allowing you to put the puck in the net. Right now, it's been tough. I can't lie to you. If I have four or five, you don't know what our season looks like."

Hall is trying to keep a good, stiff upper lip here. He hasn't been here long enough to get completely Sabreized like a lot of these guys.

"There's a lot of good things, and I know that's probably not what people want to hear and not the spicy headline," he said.

No, it's not. Hall isn't wrong when he said the Sabres' defensive game (only five goals against the last two nights) has been good enough.