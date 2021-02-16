Mike Harrington: With offense in crisis, Sabres have taken turn for the worse

The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads.
Seriously now, if the Sabres get down to business with New York State and Erie County about letting folks into the seats, who is going to take them up on the offer?
After a promising six-game start to the season, this team has suddenly become utterly unwatchable for large stretches of games.
I'd like to say it feels like desperation is setting in (again), now that last place in the East Division is already a reality, but you didn't see any of it Tuesday night until the third period of the Sabres' 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders.
Don't talk to me about goaltending. Don't talk to me about coaching. Don't talk to me about the GM (lucky for him, he just got in his job). Don't even talk to me about the team president or the owner. Hey, they nearly got to the Super Bowl a couple weeks ago.
The Sabres failed to score first for the ninth time in 12 games, as they allowed two goals in the first period and failed to mount a comeback in a 3-0 loss in KeyBank Center.
At some point, when is it about the players getting the job done?
You have four high-priced forwards raking in $33 million on your cap this season who have combined for three goals. Three.
Jack Eichel ($10 million) has two goals. Taylor Hall ($8 million) has one. Jeff Skinner ($9 million) and Kyle Okposo ($6 million) have gooseeggs.
You're not winning with that combination. Ever.
"Yeah, that’s true. If you don’t score, you can’t win," Skinner said. "That’s it."
Ralph Krueger was as down as we've seen him in a while after this one, but he's never throwing any players under the bus.
"I truly do not focus as much on the individuals," he said, "as on the team needing to find a way and the individuals profiting from that."
For a taxi squad defense pairing, Will Borgen and Brandon Davidson were more than adequate
Whatever. For everybody crabbing that Skinner somehow deserved the first-line time with Eichel he got the last two games, you should note that zero in his shot column Tuesday night before he was back with Riley Sheahan and Rasmus Asplund. And he had one attempt.
Starting on Feb. 17, 2019 and continuing through Tuesday night, Skinner has 18 goals in his last 97 games. Enough about his "40-goal season." That was the outlier and he hoodwinked Jason Botterill and thus the Pegulas to pay him $72 million in the wake of it. Maybe that's a big reason ownership sent Botterill packing.
Skinner has one measly point, an assist, in 12 games this year. Forget just the NHL. Find me a worse contract anywhere in professional sports right now than a guy making $9 million who can't score a goal.
Eichel is back to looking pouty and disinterested. Maybe that bum shoulder from training camp is hurting more than he let on. Okposo can't keep up, and when you fall asleep defensively, as he did on Anders Lee's first-period goal, you're compounding the trouble.
Then, there's Hall. He bet on himself signing here for a year. Play well and you get big money this summer and/or a good destination at the trade deadline. Score one goal and who knows what you'll get.
Hall had a breakaway shortly after Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the first period. He put a backhand muffin into Ilya Sorokin's pad.
"I'd love to have four or five goals right now. I feel like I've had some bad luck a bit, but at the same time, when you're not scoring, you've got to change something," Hall said. "You've got to find whatever is in your game that's not allowing you to put the puck in the net. Right now, it's been tough. I can't lie to you. If I have four or five, you don't know what our season looks like."
Hall is trying to keep a good, stiff upper lip here. He hasn't been here long enough to get completely Sabreized like a lot of these guys.
"There's a lot of good things, and I know that's probably not what people want to hear and not the spicy headline," he said.
No, it's not. Hall isn't wrong when he said the Sabres' defensive game (only five goals against the last two nights) has been good enough.
Then, he bottom lined it right down the middle: "We have one goal in the last 120 minutes. That's probably your answer right there."
This team doesn't go hard to the net. Lots of circling past it. Lots of overpassing.
The Sabres can turn anyone into a Vezina candidate. Sorokin, a six-year stud in the KHL, got his first NHL win. Washington rookie Vitek Vanecek went 30 for 31 here Jan. 15 for his first NHL win after five years in the AHL. In the last game before the Covid-19 outbreak, Devils goalie Eric Comrie made 27 saves to win his New Jersey debut and win his first NHL game since 2018.
The Sabres had plenty of offensive zone time in the second period, but it was like watching the Ice Capades. Lots of pretty skating and passing around the outside. No one going to the net. No one driving to make the Islanders defense worry.
The Islanders, to be fair, are defensive dynamos. Barry Trotz had them playing the perfect style for success on the road the last two nights. Get an early lead and, to use the old basketball analogy, take the air out of the puck.
They've given up an NHL-low five goals in the third period. They know how to close. They're 8-1-2 when leading or tied after 40 minutes.
Pretty daunting to think the Sabres are playing these guys four more times between now and March 7. Yikes. Will they ever start scoring?