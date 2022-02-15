Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home

Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite Cozens is close to producing at a 20-goal pace, totaling 11 goals and 21 points in 44 games. He’s averaging 15:55 of ice time and ranks fourth on the team with 83 shots on goal.

The atmosphere in Buffalo, of course, is about as far from sensational as it can get. The Sabres announced a crowd of 9,296 Tuesday night, above their season average, but still a half-full building. They started the year here 5-1-1. They entered Tuesday 2-11-3 since. Not the way to draw people in.

This is the kind of performance that can do it. There were 41 shots on goal. Six goals. Multi-point games from four players. A short-handed goal from Tage Thompson, a second-period buzzer beater from Tuch. Victor Olofsson's two goals in the final three minutes – after he had not a single one the last three months. Incredible work by Krebs, including the pass to set up Tuch's goal and a sick cross-icer for Olofsson's game-winner.

"It's huge. We start winning at home more, I think more fans will show up," Tuch said. "We get more momentum, we get more energy. That will make it a lot more fun on everybody I think.

"You know what? Fun is winning and winning is fun."

Put that quote on a T-shirt and put the 'C' on the pride of Syracuse come training camp in September. As brutal as trading Eichel was, it sure feels better if you got your future captain in return.

