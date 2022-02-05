Mike Harrington: With an eye to the future, Rasmus Dahlin puts on a good show in Vegas

The same can be said for so many of the Sabres. With Jack Eichel now here in Sin City, Sam Reinhart with Brunette in Florida, Linus Ullmark with Bergeron in Boston and Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia) and Jake McCabe (Chicago) both still in the purgatory of losing, the Sabres have become an instantly transformed club in just a few months.

"You see after the trade with (Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs) ... all those guys in the locker room are doing great," Dahlin said. "We have such a good chemistry, everyone loves hanging out with each other and it's just a great vibe in the locker room. I'm 100% sure it will turn out really good in Buffalo.

"We have so many young guys who are super skilled and really passionate about Buffalo, first of all. You talk to all these guys and we love Buffalo. We really want to be there and we really want to do something special there too. I'm super excited for the future."

Hmmmm. Wanting to be there. That's a theme for GM Kevyn Adams. Also a theme about those who departed. They wanted out.