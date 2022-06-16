Mike Harrington: With a day to rest, both sides ponder the takeaways from memorable opener to Cup Final

DENVER – Things were quiet Thursday at the Stanley Cup Final. You can figure that's the last time we'll be able to say that about this series, no matter how long it goes.

At the start of the only two-day break in the series, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche both stayed off the Ball Arena ice. Wednesday's overtime thriller in Game 1 – won by the Avs 4-3 on Andre Burakovsky's goal just 83 seconds into the extra period – left plenty for both teams to digest. That is especially true when you consider the teams' meetings this year were Oct. 23 and Feb. 10, and that they had only played three times in the last 31 months before Wednesday.

Neither team practiced, and no players from either side were made available to the media, something that would never happen at the NBA Finals or World Series, and the kind of nonsense that drives longtime NHL reporters crazy when it comes to covering the league's marquee postseason showcase. The two head coaches did speak, Colorado's Jared Bednar in person and Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper on a video call from the team hotel.

There was one nugget of interest on the ice Thursday. TSN posted video of Colorado's Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano both skating on their own with sticks in their hands in a clear attempt to try to return at some point in this series from their hand injuries. They had previously been on the ice without sticks.

There's no animosity built up yet between the two sides, as was the case for both teams through their conference playoffs. And there's only 61 1/2 minutes of real-time scouting, too. Remember, both clubs look a good deal different than when they saw each other in February, thanks to their trade deadline acquisitions, but they produced an opener that was scintillating hockey with stars all over the ice. The building was abuzz, and the league had to love it. Same for ABC, making its return to the Cup final for the first time since the Tampa Bay-Calgary series in 2004.

Bednar said his staff's pre-series video work focused heavily on Tampa Bay's series escapes against Toronto and the New York Rangers. Tampa, of course, beat the Leafs in Game 7 after needing a Brayden Point overtime goal to survive Game 6, and roared back from a 2-0 deficit against the Rangers to win the final four games.

"We saw the success that the Rangers had in Game 1 and 2, also looked at reasons that we felt why they didn’t have so much success as the series went on," Bednar said. "Tampa looked like they got stronger and stronger in a bunch of different areas. They’re really comfortable playing in those tight-checking games. I think the more controlled, tight-checking game on their side favors them."

Bednar said his personal focus was on the Tampa Bay-Toronto series.

"It was, obviously, a great series. It was a dynamic series," Bednar said. "And I see a lot of similarities in the Leafs' play, their personnel, to ours. And some of the things that they do with the puck in their offensive strategy, structure, tactics, whatever you want to call it, there’s a lot of similarities."

Cooper said his team "dipped its toes in the water" a little too much at the start of the game and that prodcued its 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. Tampa Bay's second-period comeback was the kind of hockey it needs to play, but Colorado asserted itself again in the third before the quick strike in OT ended one of the better Cup final games we've seen in recent years.

"It's not about riding the wave of one game," Cooper said. "If this is best 2 of 3, our emotions might be a little different, but it's a best of 7. We've been swept, we've swept teams. It's about getting our feet under us, understanding we're playing a different team. We can't win a series all in one game, and our guys have been really good at that."

The Lightning were outshot 38-23 and need to better handle the Colorado rush game, especially plays engineered from the back end by Cale Makar and Devon Toews. You would think Cooper & Co. will have a lot of suggestions to offer to their players at practice Friday. They're unquestionably going to use this extra time wisely.

"When you lose a game in overtime, at times you almost want to play the next night," Cooper said. "But because we haven’t played this team in a while, now we’ve got a game under our belt for the coaches to kind of tackle it, see if there’s adjustments we can make. So for us, it’s a good thing.

"The tough part for us is we came two days early, and now we’ve got another two days (off). So, basically, it’s going to be a six or seven-day trip just to play two games. But that’s what happens when you’re the road team. We can’t complain. We should’ve gotten more points during the regular season. But it will be good for us to digest this game and not have such a quick turnaround after not seeing these guys for a while."

There will be plenty more activity and chatter at the rink on Friday. And, of course, for Game 2 on Saturday. Memo to the teams: Give us six more just like Wednesday night.

