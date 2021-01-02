Mike Harrington: When times get tough, Sabres want Eric Staal to show the way

"I think that's the case with a lot of younger teams and guys that maybe don't have that experience," Staal said after the second day of Sabres camp Saturday in KeyBank Center. "So for me, it's about the details, the day to day parts of the process.

"The biggest thing I think is when you're in a little bit of a rut, to make sure you have that pushback as a group, that next game that you are engaged in and know that you really have to dig your way out. ... It can snowball quickly and with the amount of games we play, you just need to have that ability within your group to bounce back."

There's always been a murmur in the Sabres' dressing room that personal accountability hasn't been that high. You've sensed that dedicated veterans like Josh Gorges, Carter Hutton and Kyle Okposo have been disturbed by it but can't really make the point too much because their games have lagged at times.

Staal may have more instant credibility. He's averaged 28 goals and 60 points the last four years in Minnesota while missing just four games in that span.

"It's just being that voice or even being that player on the ice to push the group to make sure we're engaged when the opportunities are there to get back in the win column," he said. "Because that's what it's all about. So it'll be a fun process."