Mike Harrington: What can new agent Pat Brisson do for Jack Eichel now? A lot.

Eichel is the hockey player. It's really up to others to figure out everything going on around him.

A Western Conference source said GM Kevyn Adams' trade demands remain enormous, properly reflective of the center's career arc in 2019-20 after posting career highs of 36 goals and 78 points in the shortened season.

And two other NHL sources say no team has come close enough to satisfying Adams' trade demands to the point the Sabres have yet to provide Eichel's medical records to another club for review because they didn't feel they had received any legitimate offers.

Brisson has declined to return calls or emails about Eichel, while the player's agent change is officially being certified. What can he do for Eichel? Frankly, a lot.

Brisson is so respected in the game that he's long been considered GM material but has opted to stay in the much more lucrative world of agents. In both 2012 (Montreal) and 2014 (Pittsburgh), Brisson pondered taking GM jobs before withdrawing from the discussions.